Introspect Technology Introduces Second-Generation DDR/LPDDR Protocol Analyzer Offering the Highest Sampling Rate in the Industry

MONTREAL, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspect Technology, a JEDEC® member and a leading manufacturer of test and measurement instruments, is proud to introduce the M7030 DDR/LPDDR Protocol Analyzer, a revolutionary solution for design validation and interoperability testing of next-generation memory interfaces. Using this compact and highly versatile instrument, chip manufacturers, memory makers, and system original equipment manufacturers (OEM) on the forefront of memory interface technology are able to rapidly bring up LPDDR, DDR, GDDR, and HBM devices, and they are able to debug protocol timings and perform long-term data integrity testing. And by offering the highest sampling rate in the industry, the M7030 Protocol Analyzer is ready for next-generation specifications such as LPDDR6 and the highly anticipated DDR6 specification.

Next generation memory interfaces are currently being deployed into a wide range of system applications, and this is creating a paradigm shift in design, validation, and interoperability testing. More complex protocols, rapidly increasing data rates, and extremely tight margins are all creating a real challenge for effectively validating the digital performance of systems. This is where the M7030 DDR/LPDDR Protocol Analyzer comes into the picture. It is a revolutionary instrument that is designed like an oscilloscope in the analog domain and that is delivered as a high channel count, high sampling rate logic and protocol analyzer in the software domain.

“The M7030 instrument is Introspect’s latest interpretation of the modern protocol analyzer, and we are thrilled to introduce it to our users worldwide,” said Dr. Mohamed Hafed, CEO at Introspect Technology. “Designed from the ground up by Introspect’s engineers working closely with their counterparts at leading memory and processor manufacturers, this product truly accentuates Introspect’s unique design philosophy, its remarkable tester architecture, and its legendary Pinetree™ software environment,” he continued.

The M7030 Protocol Analyzer provides instant insight into any live system that contains high-speed memory interfaces. With training-free operation, it tracks all phases and all voltage levels of a memory interface automatically. The following are additional key features and their benefits:

Industry-Leading Sampling Rate

With a native sampling rate of 80 GS/s per pin, the M7030 can be used to debug and diagnose the fastest memory links in the world. A high sampling rate increases the confidence in measurements and also helps with future proofing the equipment for years to come.

Active Probing and Integrated-Tip Interposers

With new implementations of LPDDR5 and LPDDR6 memories relying on unterminated mode for some of the signals under test, attaching any logic analyzer to the interface becomes a nightmare for engineers. However, with the M7030’s active probe technology and integrated-tip interposers, this solution is able to probe and debug unterminated signals in a memory interface.

Handling Clock Stops and Instantaneous Clock Frequency Changes

The M7030’s unique sampling architecture allows it to automatically deal with clock stops, a behavior that is becoming so pervasive in next-generation low-power memory interface implementations. Additionally, the M7030 can also deal with instantaneous clock frequency changes, thus enabling engineers to test realistic system-level operating conditions, as opposed to artificial fixed-frequency “test” modes.

The M7030 DDR/LPDDR Protocol Analyzer is part of Introspect Technology’s growing M Series product line, a series of massively parallel products for testing high data rate, high channel count devices and systems. It is currently shipping and is available for purchase immediately by contacting our global sales partners or reaching to us directly at info@introspect.ca .

About Introspect Technology

Introspect Technology creates innovative electronic test and measurement equipment. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the high-bandwidth memory in a server blade, our award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. By eliminating traditional testing barriers, we help the leading global technology companies make tomorrow’s technology today’s possibility.

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc216ce1-6259-4f69-a713-edb2d91b07d5