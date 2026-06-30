Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs on notification by Banco de Portugal regarding MREL requirements

 | Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs on notification by Banco de Portugal regarding MREL requirements

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Tags

MREL requirements Requisitos de MREL

Attachments

2026 06 30 MREL EN
GlobeNewswire

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