This Summer, Bring the Bird: Perdue's Celebrating America’s 250th with Flock Parties All Summer Long

Salisbury, MD, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The weather is warming up, which means it’s time to level up at the grill with great food and good company. Let someone else bring the hot dogs and burgers. For those looking to be the stars of the cookout, BBQ, picnic, or tailgate, bring the bird and create something that makes everyone happy. Chicken offers a versatile and approachable option for every cooking ability and event. Perdue gives you the flavorful recipes, products, and giveaways that make your grilled chicken easy, healthy, and delicious.

For more than 106 years, Perdue has helped bring families together around the table, and this summer the company is celebrating the many ways chicken continues to connect people across regions, cultures, and traditions.

"There's no better food for celebrating America's 250th birthday than grilled chicken," said Chris Perdue, SVP Marketing, Digital and E-Commerce at Perdue. "Every family, neighborhood, and region has its own traditions when it comes to grilling. From wings and drumsticks to pollo asado and jerk chicken, chicken has a unique way of bringing people together while reflecting the flavors and cultures that make America special."

Want to host the summer party of your dreams? Enter Perdue’s Flock Party Giveaway to win one of four real-life Flock Parties for you and 50 members of your flock. No backyard or grill required. What’s included? Perdue’s Food Truck will bring all the food, fun and accessories for you and 50 friends to have the ultimate Flock Party right in your neighborhood. Parties will be hosted August 2 in Boston, August 9 in Hoboken, August 22 in Baltimore, and August 30 in Charlotte. To enter this giveaway, visit https://www.perdue.com/flock-party and see the official rules here.

In July, Perdue will be joining the #1 entertainment talk show on television, “Live with Kelly and Mark,” for their Summer Grilling Series. Airing Fridays, starting on July 3, rising-star chefs will join Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to honor the flavor and foods that define our culture. Check out local listings here.

The hit show will also be hosting a 4-week sweepstakes alongside the series, inviting viewers nationwide to enter to win a Perdue Flock Party Pack of their own. Each Flock Party Pack will contain a Masterbuilt Gravity Series 600 Digital Charcoal Grill & Smoker, Perdue Organic Chicken Favorites Bundles, Bogg Bag, Apron, Cookbook, Yeti Cooler and enough accessories to make you the star of the grill. Total value: $1,500. Check us out July 3 for the first of four giveaways. More details are linked here, and official rules can be found here.

New Flavors and Techniques

Famed grilling experts and Perdue partners, Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey of The Grill Dads, have created exclusive Perdue chicken recipes that bring the flavor and give chicken the ‘main-character’ energy it deserves.

"In our backyards, chicken gets more grill time than just about anything during the summer. It’s incredibly versatile, takes on flavor like a champ, and works whether you're feeding two people or twenty," said Mark and Fey of The Grill Dads. "What we love about Perdue is that they make it easy to get great results on the grill. Grab your favorite cut, fire things up, and you've got the foundation for a winning dish."

Find The Grill Dads’ recipes here, and check out even more great recipes for the grill here!

This summer, bring the bird. Whether you're hosting a backyard cookout, heading to a tailgate, or gathering with friends and family, Perdue has the products and recipe inspiration to help make grilled chicken the star of the occasion. For more information about Perdue, visit Perdue.com or follow Perdue on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

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About PERDUE®

The PERDUE® brand is the #1 brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of No Antibiotics Ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND®, and PERDUE® Chicken Plus® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken under the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. As the flagship brand in the Perdue Farms portfolio, we're recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we've been innovating ever since. All our chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal byproducts. They're cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We've led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we're setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.Perdue.com.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, Pasturebird®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Full Moon® and Spot Farms®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in No Antibiotics Ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

About “Live with Kelly and Mark”

“Live with Kelly and Mark” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa. Visit “Live” on the web (LivewithKellyandMark.com), Facebook, Instagram and TikTok (@LiveKellyandMark).

Perdue Flock Party Giveaway NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

Open to legal residents of 50 U.S./D.C., age 18+ (19+ AL/NE, 21+ MS). Void outside 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Starts 12:00PM ET on 06/22/2026; ends 11:59p.m. ET on 07/10/2026. Total ARV of four (4) prizes: $4,000.00. For full Official Rules: [RULES]. Sponsor: Perdue Foods, LLC.

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