Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC: MONI) and Revvim Announce Strategic Go-to-Market Licensing Agreement for Next-Generation AI Visibility and Revenue Operations System

AVENTURA, Fla., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC: MONI) today announced a strategic go-to-market licensing agreement with Revvim to commercialize IndexR’s next-generation enterprise AI Visibility and Revenue Operations System (AIVROS).





Indexr.ai and Revvim sign licensing agreement to provide next generation Enterprise AI Visibility Operations Solution

Under the agreement, Revvim will take the system to market through its existing network of more than 300 enterprise customers and over 100 digital marketing agencies, offering the solution directly under its own brand as well as a white-labeled solution within its expanding AI-driven marketing technology suite.

Developed over the past 20 months, the enterprise AIVROS system is designed to replace more than 18 fragmented tools currently used by enterprise marketing teams and agencies, consolidating SEO, GEO (Generative Engine Optimization), AEO (Answer Engine Optimization), analytics, reporting, and workflow execution into a single AI-powered “Revenue First” operating system.

The licensing agreement comes at a time of rapidly accelerating demand for AI-driven search visibility solutions. Over the past year, Revvim has experienced strong inbound demand from enterprise clients and agency partners seeking a unified system to manage visibility across emerging AI-driven search environments.

As part of the agreement, Revvim will license its patent U.S. Patent No. 9158856 “Automatic Generation of Tasks for Search Engine Optimization,” to IndexR which enhances the AIVROS intellectual property defensibility in the market. The final branded product variants will also carry a cobrand as “powered by Indexr.ai”.

“The demand for AI-driven visibility solutions has accelerated dramatically over the past year,” said Matt LeBaron, CEO of Revvim. “What Steve Marshall and the IndexR team have built is nothing short of extraordinary. There’s a level of ingenuity here that fundamentally redefines how search and visibility should be managed. They’ve taken years of fragmented processes, tools, and manual strategy and condensed it into a single, intelligent operations system. Most importantly, this enterprise-grade AIVROS system finally closes the loop between SEO and AI-driven GEO strategy and measurable impact to revenue —something that has always been at the core of Revvim’s mission.”

Under the license agreement terms, Revvim will lead:

Go-to-market strategy and commercialization to its more than 300 enterprise customers

Enterprise sales through its existing agency partnerships

Customer onboarding, support, and lifecycle management





Scalable SaaS Model with Strong Unit Economics

The AIVROS system will be offered under a SaaS model on a per-month basis.

Based on current internal modeling, Moon Equity Holdings anticipates the AIVROS system could generate an estimated ~20.5% blended net margin across the overall commercial structure, subject to customer adoption, final pricing, channel mix, support costs, and operating assumptions.

The enterprise SEO, GEO, and AI visibility tooling market represents a multi-billion-dollar global opportunity, with large enterprises and agencies currently relying on fragmented toolsets and manual processes that the AIVROS system is designed to replace.

Capital-Efficient Growth Model

The Company’s go-to-market strategy is designed to leverage Revvim’s existing enterprise relationships, agency partners, sales resources, customer support infrastructure, and operational capabilities.

This approach is expected to reduce the need for significant upfront sales and support investment by Moon Equity Holdings while enabling the AIVROS system to scale through established reseller and agency channels.

High-Margin, Capital-Efficient Operating Model

The Company’s go-to-market strategy is designed to leverage Revvim’s existing infrastructure, customer relationships, and operational capabilities, enabling:

Minimal incremental sales and marketing costs

Reduced customer acquisition expense

Scalable onboarding and support through existing teams





This structure enables Moon Equity Holdings to scale revenue efficiently without a corresponding increase in operating expense, while maintaining strong overall system-level economics across the solution.

The enterprise AIVROS system integrates AI-driven visibility tracking across both traditional and emerging search environments, including major AI platforms, while directly connecting performance improvements to revenue impact and business outcomes.

“This is a defining moment for how search and visibility are managed at the enterprise level,” said Steven Marshall, CEO of Moon Equity Holdings. “We’ve built a system that introduces an entirely new operating model—one that connects AI visibility and traditional SEO directly to revenue and execution. This licensing agreement with Revvim allows us to bring this capability to market at scale, immediately.”

Moon Equity Holdings believes the solution positions both companies at the forefront of a rapidly emerging category as organizations shift toward AI-driven discovery, visibility, and revenue optimization.

About Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC: MONI)

Moon Equity Holdings Corp. is a publicly traded technology company focused on next-generation data, search, and artificial intelligence systems designed to improve enterprise visibility, analytics, and operational intelligence.

About Revvim

Revvim is an enterprise AI and digital marketing technology company specializing in revenue optimization, paid search efficiency, workflow automation, and AI-driven marketing solutions, serving enterprise brands and agencies globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Media Contact:

Frank Brady

press@indexr.ai

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