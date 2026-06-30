Polar King Appoints Andy Hogan as National Sales Manager for Trailer Division

Fort Wayne, IN, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar King announces the appointment of Andy Hogan as National Sales Manager for the company's trailer division.

Hogan will lead outbound sales initiatives, dealer recruitment and development, key market expansion, and cross-functional collaboration across production to support continued growth of Polar King's trailer division.

Hogan brings nearly two decades of sales leadership experience across nationally recognized consumer brands, including Nestlé Purina, Merrick Pet Care, Mars Petcare and GfK Research. Throughout his career, he has led regional sales organizations, managed national accounts, developed dealer relationships and built strategic growth initiatives across multiple markets.

"Andy's experience developing high-performing sales organizations and building lasting customer relationships makes him an outstanding addition to our team," said Polar King President Dave Schenkel. "As demand for refrigerated and freezer trailers continues to grow across industries, Andy will play a key role in expanding our dealer network while helping customers find dependable cold storage solutions that fit their operations."

Hogan says, "I'm excited to join a company with such a strong reputation for innovation, quality and customer service. Polar King has built an outstanding trailer business, and I look forward to working with our dealers, customers and internal teams to continue expanding our reach while delivering dependable cold storage solutions that solve real-world challenges."

Polar King offers refrigerated and freezer trailers designed specifically for outdoor, over-the-road use. Made in America, every unit features a 100% seamless fiberglass interior and exterior to ensure a sanitary environment that remains independent of external temperatures. All trailers are all-electric, NSF-certified, NATM-compliant, and ISO-certified to meet stringent safety and manufacturing standards.

Available in multiple standard sizes, the trailer lineup is designed to provide reliable, durable mobile cold storage for foodservice, catering, healthcare, government, agriculture and other temperature-sensitive industries.

To learn more about Polar King, call (866) 536-1266 or visit polarking.com/products/refrigerated-trailers/.

About Polar King International

The introduction of the Polar King outdoor walk-in freezer into the food service industry was the result of three generations of walk-in refrigeration technology and experience. Polar King’s fiberglass, one-piece walk-in cooler is the natural evolution of the walk-in cold storage industry from the conventional metal panel constructed unit. In early 1982, Polar King began operations by constructing and shipping walk-ins from a modest 12,000 sq. ft. facility in New Haven, Indiana. As demand grew for outdoor fiberglass commercial walk-in coolers and commercial walk-in freezers, production was moved to a 251,200 sq. ft. facility located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. For 40 years, Polar King has provided thousands of walk-ins to single-unit operators, chain restaurants, schools, health care facilities, government agencies, and many other industries requiring dependable outdoor walk-in refrigeration. For more information, visit polarking.com or contact Polar King, 4424 New Haven Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46803 USA at 877-224-8674.

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