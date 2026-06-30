NXGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) Launches BeNXGen.ai — A Breakthrough AI-Powered Brand Creation Platform Designed to Turn Ideas into Fully Automated Businesses

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB), an emerging leader in next-generation consumer brand innovation, today announced the official launch of BeNXGen.ai, a powerful new AI-driven platform and microsite engineered to help entrepreneurs, creators, and businesses instantly build, launch, and scale fully automated brands.





Positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and digital marketing, BeNXGen.ai is designed to eliminate traditional barriers to entry by providing users with a complete, turnkey business ecosystem — all in one place.

BeNXGen.ai isn’t just a tool — it’s a launchpad for the next generation of brands, said a spokesperson for NXGen Brands. We’re giving anyone the ability to go from concept to revenue-generating business faster than ever before, with automation handling the heavy lifting.

Be The Next Generational Brand.

A New Era of Brand Creation

The BeNXGen.ai microsite introduces a seamless, fully guided experience where users can:

Instantly generate a unique brand identity powered by AI

Launch a professionally designed, conversion-optimized microsite

Automate sales, marketing, and customer engagement

Integrate products, services, and digital offerings

Scale revenue with minimal overhead and ongoing automation





With its intuitive interface and built-in intelligence, BeNXGen.ai enables users to focus on growth while the platform handles execution.

Built for Speed, Designed for Scale

Unlike traditional business development models that require months of planning and significant capital, BeNXGen.ai dramatically compresses the timeline to launch — allowing users to deploy a fully operational brand in days, not months.

Each microsite is engineered to function as a self-contained sales engine, capable of:

Attracting targeted traffic

Qualifying leads automatically

Converting visitors into paying customers

Generating ongoing revenue through integrated automation





This scalable infrastructure positions BeNXGen.ai as a powerful solution for both individual entrepreneurs and enterprise-level brand expansion.

Driving Growth for NXGen Brands (OTC: NXGB)

The launch of BeNXGen.ai represents a major strategic milestone for NXGen Brands as the company expands its footprint in AI-powered commerce and digital brand infrastructure.

By enabling mass deployment of automated brands, NXGen aims to:

Accelerate revenue growth through scalable digital assets

Expand its ecosystem of partner and white-label brands

Capture market share in the rapidly growing AI business solutions sector





Experience BeNXGen.ai

Entrepreneurs, marketers, and business owners are invited to explore the platform and begin building their next-generation brand today.

Visit the official microsite: www.BeNXGen.ai

About NXGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB)

NXGen Brands, Inc. is a forward-thinking brand development company focused on creating, acquiring, and scaling innovative consumer products and digital platforms. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, NXGen is redefining how brands are built and brought to market in the modern economy.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. NXGen Brands undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6196c6c-2718-48ea-bf42-09890e33a704