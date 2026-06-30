Breckenridge Distillery Earns Double Gold for Rum Cask Finish at New York International Spirits Competition





BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, one of the most-awarded craft distilleries in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), continues its run as Colorado's most decorated spirits producer, taking home top honors at the New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC). Now in its 17th year, NYISC drew more than 1,400 entries from 39 countries and 34 U.S. states, with top spirits buyers judging each submission by category and price.

Breckenridge Rum Cask Finish led the distillery's haul, earning Double Gold and a 96-point score, NYISC's highest distinction reserved for spirits that earn a unanimous gold-or-better vote from every judge on the panel. The win caps a banner year for the expression, which has emerged as one of Breckenridge's most decorated releases and a standout in the brand's growing portfolio of cask-finished whiskeys, having also just won Double Gold at San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Breckenridge Distillery was also named 2026 NYISC Colorado Distillery of the Year, marking the sixth win for the Breckenridge Distillery. In addition, Breckenridge and Casa Breck expressions earned Gold medals with scores of 95 points: Breckenridge Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey, Breckenridge Peat Fetish, Breckenridge Vodka, and Casa Breck Tequila Blanco.

“Rum Cask Finish has become one of the clearest expressions of what we do best, take a great American whiskey and push it somewhere unexpected,” says Bryan Nolt, Founder and CEO. “To see it earn back-to-back Double Gold at SFWSC and NYISC is a reflection of the consistency and craftsmanship our team brings to every release. Six years as Colorado Distillery of the Year is not lost on us either, it is a standard we work hard to keep earning.”

Judges at this year's competition noted the exceptionally high quality of entries submitted across regions and countries, underscoring the strength of Breckenridge's showing against an increasingly competitive global field.

Breckenridge Rum Cask Finish: The distillery’s award-winning Breckenridge Bourbon soaks up the charm of aged Colorado Rum casks, creating an unstoppable wave of flavor. Candied apple and cinnamon enfold, as dark chocolate and cacao follow. Lingering allspice captivates the senses, gratifying in just one sip, but mysterious enough to leave you wanting another (45% ABV, 90 proof, $59.99 MSRP).

Breckenridge Rum Cask Finish is available nationally at select retailers and for home delivery where permitted, or find a retailer near you. For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Follow Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery. Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey. One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine, and now a 6x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey, and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 7 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at the award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, explore an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at the active production facility, including the opportunity to blend their own whiskey.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery. For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Tilray Brands Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

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