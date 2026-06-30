Indie Hackers Names Rivermate a Go-To for Founders Hiring Across Borders

New York City, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivermate, an Employer of Record (EOR) platform supporting international hiring in more than 180 countries, was named in Indie Hackers as a go-to option for founders looking to hire across borders without first setting up a local legal entity.

rivermate logo

The piece examined a moment many startups reach once they hit product-market fit: the right candidate turns out to live in another country, and the founder runs into the administrative reality of international employment, including local payroll requirements, statutory benefits, and the question of whether a legal entity needs to exist in that market before a hire can be made. Rivermate was named as an Employer of Record solution that lets founders separate the hiring decision from entity setup entirely, employing workers in a given country without the business first establishing a presence there.

Under the EOR model, Rivermate becomes the legal employer in the worker's country of residence, managing payroll administration, statutory benefits, employment contracts, and local compliance, while the employee works directly with the hiring company day to day. For founders juggling product development, fundraising, and growth at the same time, this removes one layer of operational complexity from building a team internationally.

"Founders don't need to become experts in employment law in every country they hire in," said Vivien Sujbert, Chief Marketing Officer at Rivermate. "Our job is to make sure the legal and administrative side keeps up with how fast they're actually moving."

Rivermate currently supports hiring across more than 180 countries through its Employer of Record platform. The Indie Hackers piece noted that separating hiring decisions from entity creation is an increasingly common pattern among early-stage and growth-stage startups building distributed teams, since opening a local entity for a single hire can consume time and resources better spent on the business itself.

About Rivermate

Rivermate is a global Employer of Record (EOR) and payroll platform that enables companies to hire, manage, and pay employees in over 180 countries without establishing local entities. Through its global infrastructure and local compliance expertise, Rivermate helps organizations expand internationally while simplifying workforce management.

Press Inquiries

Vivien Sujbert

press [at] rivermate.com

https://rivermate.com/

Herengracht 420

1017 HZ Amsterdam

North Holland

The Netherlands