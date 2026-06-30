Anti-AI Indie Adventure Cat Secretary Reveals Celebrity Voice Cast

New York, NY, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Good Story Guild is proud to announce its talented voice acting cast for their upcoming debut title, Cat Secretary.

Samantha Béart joins the cast of the upcoming indie game, Cat Secretary

An open casting call for voice actors at the gaming convention, PAX East, attracted over 100 applicants, including industry veteran and fan favorite, Samantha Béart. Known best for her definitive role as Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3, Béart helms the talented cast of the fully voiced-over Cat Secretary. "What drew me to Cat Secretary was the cute trailer... I knew I had to shoot my shot!" says Béart, who also shared that she was charmed by "how pro-human the whole endeavour was".

Cat Secretary features the following voice actors…

Samantha Béart (Baldur’s Gate 3, Star Wars: The Old Republic)

(Baldur’s Gate 3, Star Wars: The Old Republic) Ciaran Cresswell (Space Adventure Cobra: The Awakening, The Gallerist)

(Space Adventure Cobra: The Awakening, The Gallerist) Peter Wicks (Sid Meier's Civilization VII, Path of Exile II)

(Sid Meier's Civilization VII, Path of Exile II) Kyle Prue (Feud Trilogy, How to Piss Off Men)

(Feud Trilogy, How to Piss Off Men) Edwyn Tiong (Freedom Planet, Zombie Vikings)

(Freedom Planet, Zombie Vikings) Gen Moonen (Invasive Species, Fun & Games Podcast)

(Invasive Species, Fun & Games Podcast) Lawrence Davis (Superhuman Public Radio)

(Superhuman Public Radio) Caitlin Brockell (Dead as Disco, Expressions of America)

(Dead as Disco, Expressions of America) Maya Bullard (Let's Dub Project, Super Suits)

(Let's Dub Project, Super Suits) Alexander Lamoureux (Wild Card: Animated Series, Knight Collar)

(Wild Card: Animated Series, Knight Collar) Neill Fleming (Game of Thrones, Vikings)

(Game of Thrones, Vikings) Kastaclysm (Twitch/YT Content Creator)

(Twitch/YT Content Creator) Chris Gebauer (In Media Res, Leylines)

(In Media Res, Leylines) Karim Konfli (Dead Space: Deep Cover, We’re Alive: Descendants)

(Dead Space: Deep Cover, We’re Alive: Descendants) Beth Eyre (Wooden Overcoats)

(Wooden Overcoats) Carla Lerner Montero (Josie's Lonely Hearts Club, Superhuman Public Radio)

(Josie's Lonely Hearts Club, Superhuman Public Radio) and more!

Cat Secretary is set in the headquarters of Dox Inc., a media conglomerate currently replacing its human workforce with AI-powered bots (any similarities to real events is strictly coincidental). Only its newest hire, a stray cat in a necktie, can overcome this initiative and help the human employees of Dox rediscover the heart that once made their company beloved by all.

The gaming industry is at an inflection point and voice actors are at the forefront of this upheaval. AI models are being trained on talented human voice actors, increasingly without their consent, only to produce an output that feels lifeless and robotic. Covered in cozy textures and a soothing soundtrack, Cat Secretary faces this moment head-on, both with its surprisingly biting script and its very human team of visual artists, writers, and cast.

“Our writing team embraced ‘parody with a purpose’, using humor to invite a change of heart.” Head of Audio for Good Story Guild, Rachel Music shared… “One thing AI will never, ever do well is comedy, so it was obvious the most human touches we could give Cat Secretary would be joy, delight, and surprise. As VO director, bringing the script to life with improvisers and comic voice actors took it even further. We always followed the fun, getting the sort of madcap, idiosyncratic, inventive performances that only come from artists playing together.”

Cat Secretary has earned over 10k wishlists on Steam and now has a free demo available to play. Cat Secretary is entirely human-made and was developed without the use of artificial intelligence. Good Story Guild plans to release the full version of Cat Secretary later this year.

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Cat Secretary on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2783280/Cat_Secretary/



Website: https://www.catsecretary.com/

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Alex Bottiglio

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=JX9v4ScCfPg