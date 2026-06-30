Toll Brothers Grand Opens New Model Home at Camas Meadows Crossing in Camas, Washington

CAMAS, Wash., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its newest model home at Camas Meadows Crossing, a low-maintenance luxury townhome community in Camas, Washington. The Canterwood Contemporary model home joins the Alderbrook and Brasada model homes, providing home shoppers with an additional opportunity to explore the stunning designs and finishes available at this highly sought-after community.

Located in Camas, Washington, Camas Meadows Crossing features thoughtfully designed luxury townhomes with floor plans ranging up to 2,430 square feet, offering 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2- to 3-bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Homes are priced from the upper $500,000s, with quick move-in options available. Select home designs include daylight basements, main-level bedrooms, flex rooms, and direct entry into the main living level. Each home is crafted with attention to detail, blending functionality with modern aesthetics to meet the needs of today’s home shoppers.





"The new Canterwood Contemporary model at Camas Meadows Crossing highlights the exceptional craftsmanship and innovative design that Toll Brothers is known for," said Mike Grubbe, Division President of Toll Brothers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. "This community is perfect for those seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle with access to top-rated schools, outdoor recreation, and a prime location near the best of Camas and the surrounding area."

Located near the scenic Lacamas Lake and the Camas Meadows Golf Club, the community offers abundant outdoor recreation opportunities as well as proximity to boutique shopping and dining in downtown Camas. The convenient location provides easy access to Vancouver, Portland, and the Portland International Airport, making it ideal for homeowners looking to enjoy the best of the Pacific Northwest. Additionally, homeowners will benefit from the tax advantages of living in Washington state while remaining close to Oregon amenities.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available, allowing home shoppers to move into their dream home sooner. These homes feature professionally curated finishes and details, offering a seamless home-buying experience.





The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at 3839 NW 65th Avenue in Camas. For more information about Camas Meadows Crossing or to schedule a tour of the Canterwood Contemporary model home, call 844-900-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/OR.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)