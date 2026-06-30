Rentomojo Expands Water Purifier Rental Services in Bangalore, Offering RO, UV, and Alkaline Systems From ₹401/Month

Bangalore, India, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Securing safe drinking water is a routine concern for households across Bangalore, yet the way residents obtain purification systems is steadily shifting. Rather than buying a water purifier outright, a growing number of households are weighing alternatives such as water purifier rental in Bangalore. The change tracks rising awareness of what ownership costs over its full life, alongside a preference for flexible, subscription-based services that lift the burden of maintenance and servicing off the household. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/bangalore/appliances/water-purifiers-on-rent

Among the companies behind this shift is Rentomojo, one of India's leading furniture and appliance rental platforms, which now provides water purifiers on rent throughout Bangalore via flexible monthly subscription plans built for urban homes.

Buying a water purifier in Bangalore has typically meant an upfront outlay of around ₹15,000 to ₹20,000, depending on the model and filtration technology. That price, however, is only where the spending begins. Households then have to budget for annual maintenance contracts, filter replacements, membrane changes, and routine servicing — recurring costs that usually fall between ₹4,000 and ₹6,000 a year depending on usage and local water conditions.

Across a five-year span, the effective cost of owning a purifier can climb past ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 once maintenance and replacement parts are counted in. In Bangalore, where many homes draw on hard borewell groundwater with total dissolved solids (TDS) often running between 400 and 1,800 ppm — well above the treated Cauvery supply — membranes and filters wear out faster, pushing these costs higher still.

For renters and families that move often within the city, ownership adds further friction. Taking apart, transporting, and reinstalling a purifier can call for professional servicing, and warranty cover does not always carry over cleanly when a unit changes address. Considerations like these have led many Bangalore residents to question whether an outright purchase is the most sensible route.

In response, Rentomojo has widened its water purifier rental services in Bangalore, giving households access to purification systems through predictable monthly plans. Instead of buying equipment, customers rent a purifier for a fixed monthly fee that folds in installation, maintenance support, and servicing.

Rentomojo's water purifier rental range spans several purification technologies suited to Bangalore's variable water conditions, including RO, UV, UF, and alkaline systems that layer multiple filtration stages to improve drinking water quality.

The line-up features advanced multi-stage units such as DriftLux seven-stage purifiers, alkaline mineral-enhanced RO systems, and dual RO and UF configurations designed for the high-TDS water common across the city's borewell-fed neighbourhoods. Purifiers from established names including Kent and Livpure are offered alongside Rentomojo's own models.

Monthly rental generally ranges from roughly ₹401 to ₹708 depending on the model selected and the purification technology required. The subscription structure is built to remove the usual frustrations of ownership: Rentomojo handles home delivery, professional installation, and maintenance cover, sparing customers separate servicing arrangements and unexpected repair bills.

Each purifier is quality-checked before installation and supplied in new or excellent condition. Maintenance, filter servicing, and repair assistance sit within the subscription, helping keep purification performance steady without additional charges.

For customers moving within Bangalore, the company also offers relocation support, letting subscribers shift their purifier to a new home without buying fresh equipment. Flexible tenures — monthly, quarterly, and longer-term — let customers pick a duration that fits their living situation.

The model holds particular appeal for young professionals, students, interns, freelancers, and families in rented apartments, where committing to long-term appliance ownership may not match a changing housing picture.

Renting through Rentomojo follows a straightforward path. Customers browse available models on the Rentomojo website or mobile app, pick a suitable purifier, choose a rental tenure, complete the KYC verification process, and book delivery and installation at a convenient time.

In a city where water quality swings widely between Cauvery pipeline supply and borewell-dependent apartments, reliable purification technology remains central to everyday health and safety. At the same time, urban consumption habits are evolving as residents place a premium on flexibility, predictable monthly costs, and service-based access to household essentials.

Industry observers note that the move toward subscription-based appliance access mirrors broader patterns seen across other sectors, where access-based models are displacing traditional ownership. For many Bangalore households, water purifier rental is increasingly viewed as a practical way to secure dependable purification without the financial commitment and logistical challenges that ownership entails.

As awareness of lifetime appliance costs continues to grow, offerings such as Rentomojo's water purifier rental service are emerging as a flexible solution for households seeking uninterrupted access to clean drinking water without the upfront investment a purchase has traditionally required. To learn more visit: https://www.rentomojo.com/bangalore

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and official digital channels associated with Rentomojo.

Attachment