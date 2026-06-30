The Pep Club Launches Full-Stack Telehealth Platform Pairing Prescription and Peptide Care With At-Home Biomarker Testing

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pep Club, a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform co-founded by entrepreneur Greg Yuna and Gabriella Shak, today announced its public launch at thepepclub.com. The Pep Club brings prescription medication therapy and physician-guided peptide protocols together with comprehensive at-home biomarker testing, giving members a single, clinician-led platform that spans weight management, hormone optimization, hair restoration, skin and acne, IV and vitamin support, peptides, and longevity.

The New York based platform combines licensed clinicians, a deep prescription and peptide formulary, and comprehensive, near-painless at-home blood testing across weight management, hormone optimization, hair restoration, skin and acne, IV and vitamin support, peptides, and longevity.

A new generation of direct-to-consumer telehealth brands has made it easier than ever to get a prescription online. Most, however, stop there. Pep Club extends the model in two directions the category has largely left untapped at consumer scale: a deep, clinician-supervised peptide and longevity formulary alongside conventional prescription therapies, and accessible at-home lab testing that actually informs how each protocol is designed and adjusted over time.





At-home biomarker testing at the center

Pep Club is built around comprehensive at-home biomarker testing powered by a near-painless capillary collection device — a meaningful step beyond the limited single-drop fingersticks used by many at-home testing services. Members collect a sample at home and receive comprehensive, lab-quality biomarker panels, making it possible to personalize and monitor treatment with real data rather than guesswork, and making thorough testing more accessible than the traditional clinic draw.

A full formulary, clinician-supervised

Across more than a dozen categories — including hormone optimization, weight management, hair restoration, skin and acne, IV and vitamin support, and a broad peptide menu — every Pep Club protocol is reviewed and supervised by licensed clinicians and fulfilled through licensed pharmacy partners. The result pairs the convenience of modern telehealth with a depth of clinical offering that few consumer platforms can match.

“Most online health platforms hand you a prescription and call it care. We wanted to build something more complete,” said Greg Yuna, co-founder, CEO and Chief Brand Officer of Pep Club. “When you combine real at-home testing with both prescription and peptide therapy under licensed clinical supervision, you can actually personalize treatment to the individual — and keep refining it. That’s the experience Pep Club delivers.”

“We built Pep Club for the member who wants real answers, not a one-size-fits-all prescription,” said Gabriella Shak, co-founder and CEO of Pep Club. “Data-informed, clinician-led care is the new standard our members deserve, and Pep Club is built to deliver it from day one.”





How it works

Members begin with a structured online intake and, where appropriate, comprehensive at-home biomarker testing. They connect with a licensed clinician through the platform, and — where clinically appropriate — receive a personalized protocol fulfilled through licensed pharmacy partners, with ongoing monitoring and follow-up. The entire experience is designed to be straightforward, discreet, and led by clinicians at every step.

“Clinical integrity is the product,” said Sam A., a licensed pharmacist at Pep Club. “Every protocol is built to be safe, appropriate, and grounded in each member’s own data.”

Building for the long term

For co-founder, CEO and Chief Brand Officer Greg Yuna, Pep Club’s launch is the foundation of a longer vision: a category-defining platform where prescription medicine, peptide therapy, and personal data sit under one clinical roof.

“Healthcare today is fragmented — you see one provider for medications, another for testing, another for peptides, and none of them are talking to each other,” Yuna said. “Pep Club exists to bring it all together under one platform, with one clinical team, one set of data, and one member experience. That’s how you actually build something people trust with their health for the long term.”





About Pep Club

Pep Club is a New York–based direct-to-consumer telehealth platform that combines prescription medication therapy, physician-guided peptide protocols, and comprehensive at-home biomarker testing under licensed clinical supervision. Spanning weight management, hormone optimization, hair restoration, skin and acne, IV and vitamin support, peptides, and longevity, Pep Club makes personalized, data-informed care accessible and trustworthy. The platform was co-founded by Greg Yuna, CEO and Chief Brand Officer, and Gabriella Shak, CEO. Learn more at thepepclub.com .

Pep Club is available now. To learn more or begin an intake, visit thepepclub.com.

Connect With Pep Club

Follow Us On: @thepepclubofficial (Instagram / TikTok) · Greg Yuna @gregyuna · GutuGo Club @gutugoclub