The Gift of Breath and the Power of Family

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schellbergs embraced their roles as grandparents, feeling fortunate for the life they had created together. After many relocations during almost 28 years of military service, Michelle and Steve were delighted that their children and grandchildren lived nearby, enabling regular family gatherings in Port Matilda, Pennsylvania.

Steve, a retired Naval helicopter pilot and Iraq veteran, thrived on golfing and spending quality time with his grandkids. However, in the summer of 2024, he started to feel unwell. By September he received a diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in October he was referred to the Pittsburgh VA. His health declined rapidly, leading to lung transplant screening by March 2025.

In June 2025, Steve underwent evaluation for a double lung transplant at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. What was intended to be a follow-up appointment in July turned into a hospital admission and extended stay that concluded with his double lung transplant surgery in September.

Throughout this difficult period, Michelle stayed at the Fisher House where she felt a deep sense of security and belonging. “I’m a country girl at heart,” she said. “It feels like coming home, a true home away from home. And it only takes me about five minutes to drive from Fisher House to park in the UPMC garage, which is such a blessing.” And, just 12 days after his surgery, Steve joined her there. With multiple post-transplant appointments each week, it was essential for Steve to remain close to UPMC for two months until he was well enough to return home.

Throughout their nearly five-month stay, many family members and friends visited, including Steve's brother, sister, their three children, and numerous grandchildren, along with Michelle’s mother. Yet, it was the sense of community at Fisher House that left a lasting impression. Michelle formed meaningful friendships with other families, connections that endure to this day. “The social bonds created here are invaluable,” Steve emphasized. “When you’re at Fisher House, everyone is a veteran family, and nothing else matters. It’s as if you all served together, and you truly become family,” Michelle added. “That’s the essence of it—you really are family here.”

Reflecting on their time at the Fisher House, Steve remarked, “Heather and Tessa have been wonderful. The entire staff and the many volunteers create an incredibly supportive atmosphere. All the logistical worries about where to stay and eat were lifted from our shoulders—it was a tremendous relief. Feeling helpless during that time, knowing that Michelle had a safe place to stay and food to eat was crucial.”

As they contemplated the future, Steve stated, “We’re rethinking our bucket list, but the top priority is getting home. Home is what matters most, and if I can celebrate Thanksgiving with the whole family, that would be a perfect start.”

Indeed, Michelle and Steve made it home for Thanksgiving, happily resuming their treasured family life, grateful for the love and support that surrounded them.

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