Moxie Scrubs Launches National #LookForTheGood Nurses Campaign inspired by Jason Mraz





Social media initiative inspired by ‘Look For The Good’ invites nurses nationwide to share stories of hope, resilience, and compassion while spotlighting the emotional impact of healthcare workers across America

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxie Scrubs announced the launch of #LookForTheGood, a national social media challenge featuring the song “ Look For The Good ” by singer/songwriter Jason Mraz in honor of Nurses Month 2026.

The campaign invites nurses across the country to share short videos and photos highlighting meaningful moments they have experienced on the job, from patient connections and acts of kindness to moments of resilience, gratitude, and hope during difficult shifts, highlighting the good in their lives.

Participants will be encouraged to post their stories on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook using the hashtags #LookForTheGood and tagging @MoxieScrubs, and nominating fellow nurses to continue the challenge.

Designed to spotlight the impact nurses make every day, the initiative aims to create a wave of positivity, gratitude, and support across the healthcare community while filling social media with more uplifting stories around nursing.

The campaign officially launched with a video from Jason Mraz, inviting nurses to share what helps them “look for the good.”

“In a world filled with constant demands, challenges, and noise, choosing to #LookForTheGood is both powerful and necessary — especially in nursing and healthcare. Every day, nurses show up with compassion, humility, resilience, quiet strength and heart, often placing the needs of others before their own,” said Sandra Lyndsay , Vice President of Public Health Advocacy at Northwell Health and the first American to receive the COVID 19 vaccine. “The Look for the Good challenge creates space for us to pause, reflect, and reconnect with the moments of humanity, hope, connection, and purpose that continue to inspire and sustain us every single day.”

Moxie Scrubs supports nurses through advocacy, wellness initiatives, education efforts, and community driven programming designed to empower healthcare workers throughout their careers. The company also plans to host its first nursing conference in November, 2026, focused on addressing major industry challenges including mental health, burnout, and workforce retention.

The campaign is expected to reach nurses nationwide through social media participation, community engagement, and media partnerships, including nurse.org , CeraVe, Lovepop, and more, focused on collaborations with healthcare focused platforms and nursing organizations. In addition to sharing their own stories, participants will nominate fellow nurses to join the challenge and continue spreading encouragement throughout the profession.

“#LookForTheGood is about creating a movement that reminds nurses they are seen, appreciated, and deeply valued, while bringing more positivity, gratitude, and support back into the conversation around nursing,” said Alicia Tulsee, Founder and CEO of Moxie Scrubs. “We always say that Moxie Scrubs is a wellness brand that just happens to sell scrubs. This campaign is one of many examples of how we continue to lead as a nurse-first brand. It has been an immense pleasure to work with producer Michael Goldwasser, Jason Mraz and their team to bring this campaign to life at this much needed time."

Moxie Scrubs’ mission is to enhance, inspire, and empower the MOXIE in every nurse by creating stronger systems of support for those who care for us all.

About Moxie Scrubs:

Moxie Scrubs is the first direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand for nurses, founded at Harvard Innovation Labs by entrepreneur Alicia Tulsee. Dedicated to enhancing, inspiring, and empowering nurses nationwide, Moxie blends style, comfort, and technology to serve the modern nurse. Through Moxie Scrubs, the Moxie Scrubs Foundation, and the new AI-powered Moxie360 platform, ‘Moxie’ is redefining nurse wellbeing and transforming the future of healthcare.

Media Contact:

Ramya Robinson

rr@omnipublic.global

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