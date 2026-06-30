CMiC-Commissioned Nucleus Research Study Reveals How Construction Firms Achieve Real-Time Cost Control with a Unified ERP

Toronto, ON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMiC, the leading AI-powered construction ERP, has released a new report in collaboration with Nucleus Research: Driving Cost Control and Operational Visibility in Construction with CMiC. The findings validate what CMiC customers already know: a unified, construction-specific platform delivers the visibility, control, and scalability that fragmented systems cannot.

Authored by Nucleus Research based on direct end-user interviews, the report positions CMiC as the platform of choice for construction firms navigating labor shortages, cost volatility, and rising project complexity.

The Industry Challenge CMiC Was Built to Solve

Construction firms continue to lose margin to the same preventable problems: delayed financial reporting, disconnected systems, manual payroll reconciliation, and limited visibility into field activity. Nucleus Research found that organizations operating across fragmented tools struggle to forecast accurately, manage change orders effectively, and scale without adding cost and complexity.

CMiC was purpose-built to eliminate these gaps. By unifying project management, financials, and analytics on an ERP built on a Single Database Platform, CMiC gives construction teams the real-time visibility and operational control needed to protect margins and compete at scale.

What the Research Confirms

Nucleus identified three areas where CMiC consistently delivers measurable value:

Margin protection through real-time cost control: CMiC replaces static, delayed reporting with continuous visibility into project financials. Teams identify cost variances earlier, forecast more accurately, and make faster decisions, reducing the risk of late-stage budget overruns on complex, high-value projects.

CMiC replaces static, delayed reporting with continuous visibility into project financials. Teams identify cost variances earlier, forecast more accurately, and make faster decisions, reducing the risk of late-stage budget overruns on complex, high-value projects. Administrative efficiency through centralized workforce management: CMiC automates payroll calculations tied to union and contract rules, directly aligning labor costs with project cost structures. For firms managing large workforces across multiple jurisdictions and collective bargaining agreements, this translates to shorter processing times, stronger compliance, and reduced financial leakage.

CMiC automates payroll calculations tied to union and contract rules, directly aligning labor costs with project cost structures. For firms managing large workforces across multiple jurisdictions and collective bargaining agreements, this translates to shorter processing times, stronger compliance, and reduced financial leakage. Scalability without added overhead: CMiC's unified platform is built to help firms take on more — greater project volume, greater complexity, without growing pains — a critical advantage for organizations in high-growth phases or managing diverse project portfolios.

Validated by the Firms That Use It

The report highlights two organizations that turned to CMiC to solve real operational challenges. Iovino Enterprises, a New York-based construction holding company operating at significant scale, selected CMiC over competing platforms for its construction-specific capabilities, cloud deployment, and flexibility to scale across multiple business units. A U.S.-based Midwest general contractor that has grown more than fourfold over the past decade expanded its use of CMiC rather than replacing it, a testament to the platform's configurability and long-term value.

CMiC NEXUS: The Next Phase of Construction Intelligence

The report looks ahead, noting that ERP platforms are evolving from systems of record into systems of action. It also spotlights CMiC NEXUS — CMiC's latest AI-powered suite — bringing natural language queries, automated reporting, and real-time data interpretation to teams across the organization. Nucleus noted that organizations establishing a unified data foundation today will be best positioned to capitalize on AI-driven forecasting, dynamic resource allocation, and predictive decision-making as these capabilities mature.

According to Shirin Ali, Head of Marketing — CMiC: "This collaboration with Nucleus Research validates what our customers have been telling us — critical data remains trapped in ERP systems. To address this, our AI-powered platform is now designed to democratize access to insights, automate routine tasks, and help construction firms finally unlock the full value of their data."

CMiC is already there.

Access the Full Report

Download the Nucleus Research report at cmicglobal.com.

About CMiC

CMiC is the construction industry's most comprehensive ERP platform, purpose-built for general contractors, subcontractors, and civil/heavy highway firms worldwide. Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, CMiC's Single Database Platform unifies project management, financials, project controls, workforce management, and analytics — giving construction teams the real-time visibility, operational control, and AI-ready foundation needed to protect margins and scale effectively. For more information, visit cmicglobal.com.

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