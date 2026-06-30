France Licensing Day Breaks Records, Moves to New Paris Location in Biggest Edition Yet

PARIS, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- France Licensing Day 2026, France’s annual B2B event for brand licensing, broke attendance records on June 30, at its new home at Pavillon Chesnaie du Roy, Parc Floral de Paris. With 55 exhibiting tables and over 550 attendees, the highest in the event's four-year history, the expanded show underscored growing demand for licensing opportunities across France.

Record Attendance and International Participation

France Licensing Day, organized by Informa Markets in partnership with Licensing International France, welcomed decision-makers from key French retailers and licensees including Pandora, Burger King, Cerutti, Pierre Cardin, Chaussea, CIJEP, Kiabi, Carrefour, Panini France, Asmodee, UNDIZ, Hachette Livre, BHV, Cartamundi, tonies, Pathe Films, McDonalds France, La Grande Recre and many more. The event facilitated 500+ meetings, with robust deal-making activity and networking engagement throughout the day between licensees, retailers, and brand owners ahead of Brand Licensing Europe on 6-8 October.

Global Entertainment and Consumer Brands Drive Exhibition Growth

The event hosted 40 industry leaders including Paramount, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, Authentic Brands Group, Universal, Asterix, Sanrio, Le Petit Prince, Nintendo, Mattel, Bandai Namco, StudioCanal, and Hari, reflecting the diverse strength of France's licensing market across animation, publishing, sports, fashion, and entertainment.





Venue Expansion Responds to Market Demand

The strategic move to Pavillon Chesnaie du Roy directly responded to high demand and enhanced facilities, with the expanded venue providing increased exhibition and conference space with dedicated areas for high-level strategic meetings, a reflection of the French licensing sector's accelerating growth.

"The record turnout at France Licensing Day 2026 reflects the accelerating momentum we are seeing across the French licensing market. Our exhibitors, from global entertainment powerhouses to beloved French properties, reported exceptional meeting quality and strong commercial interest. This is now an essential date on the French licensing calendar, delivering the dynamic, deal-focused environment the licensing industry needs,” shares Matthieu Battini, EMEA Sales Director, Global Licensing Group.

Keynote Highlights and Speaker Content

The event featured a robust content program curated by Licensing International France and the Global Licensing Group, including four expert-led seminars. The keynote, "Licensing at Carrefour: From Strategy to Execution," was delivered by Marianne Lesimple, Group Leisure Toy Director at Carrefour, and Carole Martine, Head of DTR & Projects at Carrefour Lesimple and Martine's presentation enabled attendees to gain actionable insights into retail licensing strategy at one of Europe's largest retailers. Topics included Carrefour’s licensing operations, team organization, brand and licensee selection criteria, multinational distribution planning, and in-store activation strategies.





Carrefour session was standing only space as they explained their retail strategy in an exclusive session.

Licensing International France Awards Celebrate Industry Excellence

The 8th annual Licensing International France Awards recognized excellence across 17 categories, evaluated by an 11-member jury representing all licensing sectors. Winners included Mattel’s Barbie x Demeliss at Boulanger for Retail Operations, LEGO One Piece Construction Line by Netflix for Harline Products, Elle International 80 Years of ELLE for Corporate Social & Environmental Responsibility Initiatives, Sanrio’s Hello Kitty & Friends for Corporate, Lifestyle and Celebrity Brands, and Toei Animation Europe’s Oasis x One Piece Europe for Promotions or Events, each demonstrating innovation in brand extension and consumer engagement in 2025.





Join us for France Licensing Day 2027

France Licensing Day will take place again next year with dates to be confirmed imminently. For more information and to stay up to date with event announcements, please visit www.francelicensingday.com.

About France Licensing Day & Awards

France Licensing Day & Awards is the premier event for the French licensing industry, bringing together licensors, licensees, retailers, and service providers for a day of networking, deal-making, and celebration. Organized by Global Licensing Group in partnership with Licensing International France, the event showcases the best of French licensing talent and innovation.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $356+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

Media Contact

Global Licensing Group PR

LicensingPR@informa.com

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