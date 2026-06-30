LGI Homes, Inc. Announces Anticipated Dual Listing on Nasdaq Texas Stock Exchange

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced that it has been approved to have its common stock dually listed on Nasdaq Texas, LLC (Nasdaq Texas), a new dual listing venue headquartered in Dallas and designed to serve companies with strong ties to Texas.

"LGI Homes was founded in Texas, is headquartered in Texas, and thousands of the families we’ve helped become homeowners are proud to call Texas home," said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. "Dual listing on Nasdaq Texas reflects our deep commitment to this state, its communities, and the first-time homebuyers we serve every day. We expect the new exchange to deepen ties between Texas companies and investors, underscoring Texas's position as a leading force in construction and development and a premier destination for business."

“I had the privilege of supporting LGI Homes through their IPO in 2013, and what they’ve built since then is a testament to Eric’s vision for the company. Helping more families achieve the American dream of homeownership while creating real value for investors — that’s the opportunity Nasdaq Texas exists to represent.” said Rachel Racz, SVP and Head of Listings for Texas, Central and Southern U.S., and Latin America.

LGI Homes will maintain its primary listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and will be dually listed on Nasdaq Texas under the same "LGIH" ticker symbol. The dual listing will not affect investors' ability to buy or sell the Company's stock.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2026 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:

Joshua D. Fattor

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

(281) 210-2586

investorrelations@lgihomes.com