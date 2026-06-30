Globex Announces New Polymetallic Intersections at Depth on its Berrigan Mine Royalty Claims

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on the TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT; OTCPK: TOGOF) (TomaGold) drilling on the Globex Berrigan royalty property where Globex holds a 2% Gross Metal Royalty (GMR). TomaGold has announced assay results from the first of five extension holes, TOM-25-011EXT, completed as part of Phase 2 of its drilling program at the Berrigan Mine Project, located in the Chibougamau Mining Camp of Québec. The extension of hole TOM-25-011 was designed by TomaGold to test modeled conductive plates at depth within the Berrigan Deep Zone. The hole, which reached a final depth of 834.70 m, intersected a 204.25 m mineralized envelope (see Exhibits 1 and 2), as well as several gold- and zinc-rich lenses within the broader mineralized structure.

Highlights from the Assay Results on the Berrigan drilling

Major intersection of 204.25 m grading 2.05% ZnEq (0.48 g/t AuEq ) (from 553.90 m to 758.15 m) in extension hole TOM-25-011EXT, underscoring the scale of the mineralized system within the Berrigan Deep Zone, including: 31.31% ZnEq (7.38 g/t AuEq) over 2.40 m (from 554.40 m to 556.80 m) 5.93% ZnEq (1.38 g/t AuEq) over 4.60 m (from 681.55 m to 686.15 m) 5.90% ZnEq (1.38 g/t AuEq) over 7.45 m (from 697.05 m to 704.50 m) 4.62% ZnEq (1.08 g/t AuEq) over 14.40 m (from 591.00 m to 605.40 m)

) (from 553.90 m to 758.15 m) in extension hole TOM-25-011EXT, underscoring the scale of the mineralized system within the Berrigan Deep Zone, including: Additional high-grade intersections: Prior to reaching the Berrigan Deep Zone, the hole extension also intersected a zone grading 3.02% ZnEq over 12.45 m (from 498.30 m to 510.75 m), including 16.23% ZnEq over 1.40 m. In addition, the original hole TOM-25-011 had previously identified several higher-level zones of interest, including 14.14% ZnEq over 2.00 m (from 307.50 m to 309.50 m).

(from 498.30 m to 510.75 m), including 16.23% ZnEq over 1.40 m. In addition, the original hole TOM-25-011 had previously identified several higher-level zones of interest, including 14.14% ZnEq over 2.00 m (from 307.50 m to 309.50 m). Results pending for holes TOM-25-009EXT, TOM-25-010EXT, TOM-25-012EXT and TOM-25-013EXT: Mineralization was consistently observed in drill core recovered from the four other extension holes, for which assay results are pending.

Geological model validation: These results confirm the vertical continuity of the Berrigan Mine Project's polymetallic hydrothermal system and validate the modeled extensions at depth. Preliminary 3D model viewer can be accessed at: https://www.mininghub.com/3d/v/4zxSrVUh.

Geological Context and District-Scale Potential

The results from hole TOM-25-011EXT further validate the TomaGold’s geological interpretation of the Berrigan Deep Zone, confirming a deeply rooted polymetallic hydrothermal system (zinc, gold, silver and copper) beneath the historic Berrigan Mine.

Lithological and structural controls: The 204.25-metre mineralized envelope intersects a sequence of ultramafic to mafic rocks composed primarily of alternating serpentinitized peridotites, komatiites, pyroxenites and gabbros. Technical data indicate that the mineralization is strongly controlled by regional structures. It is concentrated along shear zones and is localized within contact breccias between different lithological units, which act as physical barriers favouring the accumulation of mineralizing fluids.

Exhibit 1. Vertical section of Berrigan Deep Zone, looking west





Exhibit 2. Horizontal section of Berrigan Deep Zone, looking southwest





Mineralization styles and geochemical signature: Mineralization at Berrigan Deep is characterized by host-rock replacement and occurs as stockwork vein and veinlet networks, sheared undulating veins, and coarse semi-massive to massive sulphide masses. The sulphide assemblage is dominated by abundant sphalerite (zinc) and pyrrhotite. Detailed analysis of the drilling data reveals a distinctive metallogenic signature. Although copper (in the form of chalcopyrite) represents a relatively minor component of the overall mineralized envelope, it exhibits a spatial correlation with higher gold grades. For example, the interval that returned 5.89 g/t Au (31.31% ZnEq) is directly associated with a copper peak of 1.28% Cu. This geochemical correlation suggests the presence of specific hydrothermal conduits or a distinct, higher-temperature mineralizing event, opening new exploration opportunities within the system itself.

Alteration and next geophysical steps: The system reflects prolonged and recurrent hydrothermal fluid circulation, marked by pervasive alteration of the host rock that has transformed the original pyroxenites and peridotites into massive assemblages of chlorite, talc and carbonates (dolomite/calcite).

This sulphide geometry and pervasive alteration produce a distinct electrical signature. Downhole (BHEM) and surface (UTEM) geophysical surveys currently underway will enable more precise mapping of these structural conductors. These 3D vector datasets will be critical in guiding future TomaGold drilling toward the core of the Berrigan Deep Zone and potentially toward additional zones of gold and copper enrichment.

Table 1: Results from Hole TOM-25-011EXT

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) ZnEq

(%) AuEq

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Zn

(%) TOM-25-011EXT 498.30 510.75 12.45 3.02 0.71 0.52 1.30 0.02 1.10 Including 498.30 499.70 1.40 16.23 3.78 2.28 5.60 0.07 7.94 Including 507.85 510.75 2.90 4.52 1.06 1.02 1.51 0.02 0.76 and 522.25 524.20 1.95 3.26 0.76 0.27 5.81 0.04 1.97 and 553.90 758.15 204.25 2.05 0.48 0.35 2.43 0.04 0.58 and 553.90 605.40 51.50 3.26 0.77 0.58 6.11 0.09 0.65 Including 554.40 556.80 2.40 31.31 7.38 5.89 98.21 1.28 1.75 Including 560.60 561.75 1.15 4.06 0.94 0.15 2.50 0.06 3.39 Including 574.65 576.90 2.25 3.17 0.74 0.60 1.62 0.04 0.85 Including 591.00 605.40 14.40 4.62 1.08 0.84 3.44 0.05 1.35 Including 639.25 645.00 5.75 3.20 0.74 0.43 1.27 0.02 1.61 Including 655.50 665.50 10.00 3.29 0.77 0.41 1.67 0.02 1.77 Including 681.55 686.15 4.60 5.93 1.38 0.85 1.64 0.02 2.88 Including 697.05 704.50 7.45 5.90 1.38 0.88 3.24 0.04 2.56 Including 715.50 722.00 6.50 4.17 0.97 0.61 1.70 0.02 1.93 Including 730.60 732.30 1.70 1.25 0.29 0.26 0.61 0.01 0.29 Including 739.50 758.15 18.65 3.72 0.88 0.95 2.31 0.03 0.10 and 774.00 778.40 4.40 1.78 0.42 0.44 0.87 0.01 0.11

Notes:

The reported widths represent core lengths. True width is estimated to be approximately 80-85% of the core length, depending on the deviation angles.

ZnEq and AuEq are calculated using the Company’s standard parameters.

AuEq calculation was based on US$4,150/oz Au, $51.34/oz Ag, US$5.023/lb Cu and $1.392/lb Zn. AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t × 0.01237) + (Cu ppm × 0.000083) + (Zn ppm × 0.000023), applying metallurgical recovery factors of 95% for zinc, 85% for gold and silver, and 90% for copper, based on a metallurgical report on Berrigan Mine zinc material prepared by Process Research Associates Ltd. in February 2002 and on recoveries from nearby deposits for gold, silver and copper.

ZnEq calculation was based on US$4,047/oz Au, $50.22/oz Ag, US$4.796/lb Cu and $1.390/lb Zn. ZnEq = Zn ppm + (Ag g/t × 527) + (Au g/t x 42466) + (Cu ppm × 3.45) / 10,000, applying metallurgical recovery factors of 95% for zinc, 85% for gold and silver, and 90% for copper, based on a metallurgical report on Berrigan Mine zinc material prepared by Process Research Associates Ltd. in February 2002 and on recoveries from nearby deposits for gold, silver and copper.

Table 2: Drill Hole Collar

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Length UTM - East UTM - North Elevation TOM-25-011EXT 130.49 -55.03 834.7 542320 5532728 390



Shareholders may access the detailed TomaGold press release announcing the recent drill assay results which Globex has presented here on the Berrigan Royalty Property and additional details by clicking here.

David Christie, P.Geo., President and COO of Globex and Jack Stoch P.Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex, in their capacity as Qualified Persons (Q.P.) under Ni 43-101, prepared the information that forms the basis of this written disclosure.

Approved by Suzie Tremblay, P.Geo., Vice President of Operations at Explo-Logik Inc. and a consultant to TomaGold, each acting as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: David Christie, P. Geo.

President and COO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com



Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Except as may be required by such laws, Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”) does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual results could differ materially from Globex’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. Numerous risk factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Globex’s annual information form for the 2025 fiscal year filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Globex’s website at www.globexmining.com. Globex cautions readers that such risks are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Globex or that Globex currently deems to be immaterial may have a material adverse effect on Globex’s business, financial condition, and results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, Globex cautions investors and others against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of future results or for any other purpose. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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