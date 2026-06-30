Waste Connections of Canada Opens $100 Million Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Chatham-Kent

BLENHEIM, Ontario, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste Connections of Canada (Waste Connections) today officially opened a new renewable natural gas (RNG) facility at the Ridge Landfill in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, Ontario. Representing nearly $100 million in private investment, the facility marks a significant step forward in converting landfill gas into low-carbon energy while supporting local economic development.

Developed in partnership with Enbridge Gas, the project includes an RNG injection station and a 5.7-kilometre pipeline connecting the Ridge Landfill to Enbridge Gas's natural gas distribution system.

Construction began in 2023, with the facility commissioned in late 2025 and entering full operation in early 2026.

At full capacity, the facility will process approximately 62.6 million cubic metres of landfill gas annually, upgrading it into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas for delivery through Ontario's existing natural gas distribution system.

At full capacity, the project is expected to:

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 85,000 tonnes annually.

Produce enough renewable natural gas to heat more than 18,000 Ontario homes.





By injecting renewable natural gas into the local natural gas distribution system, the project helps lower the carbon intensity of energy used by homes, businesses and vehicle fleets while supporting emissions reduction goals.

Design and construction involved numerous Ontario-based contractors and engineers, supporting regional employment and strengthening regional supply chains.

The opening of the Ridge RNG facility reflects Waste Connections' ongoing commitment to investing in practical environmental solutions and innovative infrastructure. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Ontario Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Todd McCarthy, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness Trevor Jones, Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff and other local leaders, underscoring the project's significance for Chatham-Kent and the province.

QUOTES

Hon. Todd McCarthy

Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks

"This project is a great example of the practical, made-in-Ontario solutions that protect our environment while supporting local economic growth. By turning landfill gas into cleaner, renewable energy, the Ridge facility will reduce emissions and advance our circular economy goals – showing how innovation can deliver real results for communities across the province."

Hon. Trevor Jones

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness

MPP for Chatham-Kent–Leamington

“This significant investment by Waste Connections of Canada demonstrates how innovation is delivering practical environmental solutions for Chatham-Kent. By converting landfill gas into clean, usable energy, the Ridge RNG facility will help reduce emissions and provide farms and businesses with the competitive edge to drive growth.”

Darrin Canniff

Mayor, Municipality of Chatham-Kent

“The Ridge RNG facility is a major step forward for Chatham-Kent, helping us reduce emissions while creating new economic opportunities locally. We are proud to be a community where innovative projects like this can take shape and deliver real benefits for residents.”

Jennifer Burnham

General Manager and Vice President, Enbridge Gas Ontario

“The Ridge Landfill Renewable Natural Gas Project captures methane that would otherwise go to waste and transforms it into lower-emission energy for homes and businesses. It’s a powerful example of what can happen when partners like Enbridge Gas, Waste Connections, governments and the Chatham-Kent community come together with a shared purpose: turning local opportunity into lasting progress.”

John Snelling

Vice President, Canada Region, Waste Connections of Canada

“This facility reflects our commitment to investing in infrastructure that delivers both environmental and economic value. By transforming landfill gas into renewable natural gas, we are helping communities reduce emissions while making better use of existing resources.”

Media Contact

Cathy Smith

Manager, Government and Community Affairs

Waste Connections of Canada

519-358-2860

catherine.smith@wasteconnections.com



BACKGROUNDER

Ridge Renewable Natural Gas Facility – Chatham-Kent

Project Overview

The Ridge RNG facility converts landfill gas generated from waste decomposition into renewable natural gas that can be used within existing energy infrastructure.

The facility includes an upgrading system using compressors, blowers and chillers to produce pipeline-quality gas suitable for distribution.

Infrastructure

RNG injection station at Ridge Landfill

5.7-kilometre pipeline connecting to the Enbridge Gas distribution system

Integration into the existing natural gas distribution network



Environmental Benefits

Reduces greenhouse gas emissions by more than 85,000 tonnes annually

Supports Ontario's transition to lower-carbon energy

Helps municipalities and industry meet emissions reduction targets



Energy Output

Processes approximately 62.6 million cubic metres of landfill gas annually

Generates enough renewable natural gas to heat more than 18,000 Ontario homes

Economic and Local Impact

Nearly $100 million in capital investment

Involvement of Ontario-based contractors and engineering firms

Supports regional employment and supply chains



Broader Context

Renewable natural gas:

Reduces emissions using existing infrastructure

Provides a cost-effective, scalable clean energy solution

Supports fleet decarbonization, including municipal vehicles





Waste Connections operates multiple RNG facilities across North America and continues to expand its low-carbon energy portfolio.