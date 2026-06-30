Waste Connections of Canada Opens $100 Million Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Chatham-Kent

BLENHEIM, Ontario, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste Connections of Canada (Waste Connections) today officially opened a new renewable natural gas (RNG) facility at the Ridge Landfill in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, Ontario. Representing nearly $100 million in private investment, the facility marks a significant step forward in converting landfill gas into low-carbon energy while supporting local economic development.
Developed in partnership with Enbridge Gas, the project includes an RNG injection station and a 5.7-kilometre pipeline connecting the Ridge Landfill to Enbridge Gas's natural gas distribution system.
Construction began in 2023, with the facility commissioned in late 2025 and entering full operation in early 2026.
At full capacity, the facility will process approximately 62.6 million cubic metres of landfill gas annually, upgrading it into pipeline-quality renewable natural gas for delivery through Ontario's existing natural gas distribution system.
At full capacity, the project is expected to:
- Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 85,000 tonnes annually.
- Produce enough renewable natural gas to heat more than 18,000 Ontario homes.
By injecting renewable natural gas into the local natural gas distribution system, the project helps lower the carbon intensity of energy used by homes, businesses and vehicle fleets while supporting emissions reduction goals.
Design and construction involved numerous Ontario-based contractors and engineers, supporting regional employment and strengthening regional supply chains.
The opening of the Ridge RNG facility reflects Waste Connections' ongoing commitment to investing in practical environmental solutions and innovative infrastructure. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Ontario Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Todd McCarthy, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness Trevor Jones, Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff and other local leaders, underscoring the project's significance for Chatham-Kent and the province.
QUOTES
Hon. Todd McCarthy
Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks
"This project is a great example of the practical, made-in-Ontario solutions that protect our environment while supporting local economic growth. By turning landfill gas into cleaner, renewable energy, the Ridge facility will reduce emissions and advance our circular economy goals – showing how innovation can deliver real results for communities across the province."
Hon. Trevor Jones
Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness
MPP for Chatham-Kent–Leamington
“This significant investment by Waste Connections of Canada demonstrates how innovation is delivering practical environmental solutions for Chatham-Kent. By converting landfill gas into clean, usable energy, the Ridge RNG facility will help reduce emissions and provide farms and businesses with the competitive edge to drive growth.”
Darrin Canniff
Mayor, Municipality of Chatham-Kent
“The Ridge RNG facility is a major step forward for Chatham-Kent, helping us reduce emissions while creating new economic opportunities locally. We are proud to be a community where innovative projects like this can take shape and deliver real benefits for residents.”
Jennifer Burnham
General Manager and Vice President, Enbridge Gas Ontario
“The Ridge Landfill Renewable Natural Gas Project captures methane that would otherwise go to waste and transforms it into lower-emission energy for homes and businesses. It’s a powerful example of what can happen when partners like Enbridge Gas, Waste Connections, governments and the Chatham-Kent community come together with a shared purpose: turning local opportunity into lasting progress.”
John Snelling
Vice President, Canada Region, Waste Connections of Canada
“This facility reflects our commitment to investing in infrastructure that delivers both environmental and economic value. By transforming landfill gas into renewable natural gas, we are helping communities reduce emissions while making better use of existing resources.”
Media Contact
Cathy Smith
Manager, Government and Community Affairs
Waste Connections of Canada
519-358-2860
catherine.smith@wasteconnections.com
BACKGROUNDER
Ridge Renewable Natural Gas Facility – Chatham-Kent
Project Overview
The Ridge RNG facility converts landfill gas generated from waste decomposition into renewable natural gas that can be used within existing energy infrastructure.
The facility includes an upgrading system using compressors, blowers and chillers to produce pipeline-quality gas suitable for distribution.
Infrastructure
- RNG injection station at Ridge Landfill
- 5.7-kilometre pipeline connecting to the Enbridge Gas distribution system
- Integration into the existing natural gas distribution network
Environmental Benefits
- Reduces greenhouse gas emissions by more than 85,000 tonnes annually
- Supports Ontario's transition to lower-carbon energy
- Helps municipalities and industry meet emissions reduction targets
Energy Output
- Processes approximately 62.6 million cubic metres of landfill gas annually
- Generates enough renewable natural gas to heat more than 18,000 Ontario homes
Economic and Local Impact
- Nearly $100 million in capital investment
- Involvement of Ontario-based contractors and engineering firms
- Supports regional employment and supply chains
Broader Context
Renewable natural gas:
- Reduces emissions using existing infrastructure
- Provides a cost-effective, scalable clean energy solution
- Supports fleet decarbonization, including municipal vehicles
Waste Connections operates multiple RNG facilities across North America and continues to expand its low-carbon energy portfolio.