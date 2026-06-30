Firefly Aerospace Awarded $144 Million NASA CLPS Contract for Accelerated Blue Ghost Lunar Mission





CEDAR PARK, Texas, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), a market leading space and defense technology company, today announced a $144 million NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) contract to deliver a rapid mission to the Moon with Firefly’s Blue Ghost lunar lander. This marks the company’s sixth contracted lunar mission to date with the goal of demonstrating repeatable access to the lunar surface on an accelerated timeline.

Targeted to launch in 2028, Firefly will design, build, test, and deliver the mission in approximately two years, half the time of the historic Blue Ghost Mission 1, by utilizing its proven Blue Ghost lander design and operations. For this mission, Blue Ghost will return to the Moon’s near side, similar to where Mission 1 landed, and deliver three NASA science instruments, including the Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) to enable precision laser ranging, the Linear Energy Transfer Spectrometer (LETS) to measure the radiation environment, and the Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume Surface Studies (SCALPSS) to further study plume-surface interactions during touchdown.

“This latest mission award will help prove that commercial lunar delivery can be rapid, repeatable, and reliable – exactly what's needed to enable a permanent lunar presence and support NASA’s Moon Base initiative and Artemis program,” said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. “With amplified demand signal from NASA and commercial customers, Firefly extended our growth strategy from one annual Moon landing to multiple a year. We’re now utilizing our proven lander, operational maturity, and expanded production capacity to meet this demand.”

Firefly is leveraging valuable flight data from its first successful lunar mission to enhance its Blue Ghost landers with optimized thermal systems and advanced operational procedures based on real mission experience. These incremental improvements are being integrated into a build-to-print lander, enabling faster production cycles without the need for extensive redesign between missions.

“We're not reinventing the wheel with each mission,” said Ray Allensworth, Vice President of Spacecraft at Firefly Aerospace. “We’ve templated our Blue Ghost design to cut our lunar delivery time in half, and we're not stopping there. We'll continue to improve that timeline as we scale up spacecraft production, execute on multiple missions, and apply lessons learned from each mission.”

Following the company’s first successful Moon landing, Firefly’s other upcoming lunar missions include deliveries to the Moon’s far side, Gruithuisen Domes, and south pole with Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander and Elytra orbiter as well as a recent subcontract to deliver NASA’s MoonFall drones above the lunar south pole with Elytra. Each vehicle will be built and assembled at Firefly new expansive spacecraft facility and cleanroom near Austin, Texas, enabling a more robust production line of lunar landers and orbital vehicles.

For more information on the latest mission, visit: https://fireflyspace.com/missions/blue-ghost-lunar-near-side/

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is a space and defense technology company on a mission to reliably and repeatedly launch, land, and operate space systems from Earth to the Moon and beyond. As the partner of choice for responsive space missions, Firefly is the first commercial company to launch a satellite to orbit with approximately 24-hour notice and the first to achieve a successful landing on the Moon. Established in 2017, Firefly’s engineering, manufacturing, and test facilities are co-located in central Texas to enable rapid innovation and vertical integration for the company’s small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” including, but not limited to, statements regarding expectations regarding CLPS mission targets, timing to execute missions, mission details and mission payloads, statements regarding Firefly’s upcoming lunar missions, statements of Firefly’s chief executive officer and VP of spacecraft, and other statements regarding Firefly’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial condition, assumptions, future events, or performance that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “expand,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “target,” “intends,” “support,” and “believes.” There may also be negative words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved.

Various risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to: our failure to manage our growth effectively, including the increasing technological complexity of our business, and our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the potential for delayed or failed launches, and any failure of our launch vehicles and spacecraft to operate as intended; our inability to deliver software on time or of a quality that our customers demand; the hazards and operational risks that our products and service offerings are exposed to, including the wide and unique range of risks due to the unpredictability of space; the inability to realize our backlog; the fluctuation of our operating results; adverse publicity stemming from any incident involving us, our competitors, or our customers; the failure to adequately protect our proprietary intellectual property rights; our inability to comply with our contractual obligations; and other risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future developments, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We cannot assure you that the events reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur; actual events could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

press@fireflyspace.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d3c8e1a-eee1-4d1e-822c-9fefef14d4a6