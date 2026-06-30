PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q2 2026 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky will release its Q2 2026 results on Monday, July 13, 2026 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky’s Q2 2026 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management’s discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, July 14, 2026 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

Live call participant registration

URL: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIae1d2f0f9d6f4710a2279bab0aff8b70 Live webcast participant registration (listen in only)

URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g6to72im

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as oil and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

Investor Relations

(587) 293-4000

www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b6fc9615-fb67-439f-9a32-5a6da48414e0