Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 4, 2026

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that it will report second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 after the market closes. Company management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call & Webcast

Tuesday, August 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Domestic: 1 833-461-5787 International: 1 585-542-9983 Meeting ID: 758613006 Passcode: 214866

Webcast: Participants can use the dial-in numbers above OR access the live webcast via a direct link (HERE) or by visiting the Events section of the Crinetics website. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants connect at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of www.crinetics.com.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors through science rooted in patient needs. Crinetics is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapies, with a core expertise in targeting G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) with small molecules that have specifically tailored pharmacology and properties.

Crinetics’ first commercial product, PALSONIFY™ (paltusotine), is the first once-daily, oral treatment approved by the U.S. FDA and EMA for the treatment of adults with acromegaly who had an inadequate response to surgery and/or for whom surgery is not an option. Paltusotine is also in clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics’ deep pipeline of 10+ disclosed programs includes late-stage investigational candidate atumelnant, which is currently in development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing’s syndrome, and CRN09682, a nonpeptide drug conjugate candidate that is being developed to treat somatostatin receptor 2 (SST2) expressing neuroendocrine tumors and other SST2 expressing solid tumors. Additional discovery programs are focused on a variety of endocrine targets such as thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), parathyroid hormone (PTH), somatostatin receptor 3 (SST3), growth hormone (GH), glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), as well as GPCR-targeted oncology indications.

Investors:

Gayathri Diwakar

Head of Investor Relations

gdiwakar@crinetics.com

(858) 345-6340

Media:

Natalie Badillo

Head of Corporate Communications

nbadillo@crinetics.com

(858) 345-6075