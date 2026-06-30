Kestra Medical Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on July 14

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, is scheduled to report fourth quarter fiscal 2026 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 14.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Events” section of the investor relations website.

About Kestra

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is a leading wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. For more information, visit www.kestramedical.com.