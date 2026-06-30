Financial Institutions, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WARSAW, N.Y., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Five Star Bank and Courier Capital, LLC, will release results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026, after the market closes on July 23, 2026.

Management will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on July 24, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Within the United States, participants may access the call by dialing 1-877-425-9470 and requesting the “Financial Institutions, Inc. Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call.” A live webcast will also be available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1767913&tp_key=12f3894d15 in listen-only mode. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s IR website, www.FISI-Investors.com, for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is a financial holding company with approximately $6.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, financial planning and consulting services to individuals and families, businesses, institutions, non-profits and retirement plans. Learn more at Five-StarBank.com and FISI-Investors.com.

For additional information contact:

Kate Croft

Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

(716) 817-5159

FISI-Investors@five-starbank.com