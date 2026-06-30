CooperCompanies Releases 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report with Scope 3 Emissions Disclosure

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), a leading global medical device company, released today its 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report. The report showcases the company’s commitment to people and planet, supported by expanded performance metrics and continued progress on sustainability priorities. A key milestone in this year’s report is the company’s first-time disclosure of Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing transparency and strengthening its sustainability reporting.

“These achievements are the direct result of our global team’s partnership, innovation, and dedication to the customers and patients we serve,” said Al White, CooperCompanies President and CEO.

In 2025, CooperCompanies accelerated innovation across its portfolio, introducing impactful solutions that elevate standards in vision care and women’s health and fertility while advancing its sustainability performance.

At CooperVision, the launch of the MADE BETTER™ platform reinforced the company’s commitment to responsible material sourcing, waste reduction, and minimizing environmental impact. CooperSurgical advanced reproductive health and medical technology with innovative solutions including the launch of ViaBL™ Super-Fast Blastocyst Warming Kit, designed to simplify and accelerate blastocyst warming, and a renewable cooler made from 85% renewable plant-based fibers for IVF shipments.

These advancements were supported by robust scientific leadership across both CooperVision and CooperSurgical, with 69 peer-reviewed posters and presentations showcased at leading global conferences.

The 2025 Sustainability Report aligns with multiple leading sustainability frameworks, including continued adherence to the SASB Standards and, for the first time, alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), reflecting the company’s commitment to best-practice sustainability reporting.

Read more in the CooperCompanies 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life’s beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women’s healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 15,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over fifty million lives each year. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the Company’s efforts to enhance long-term shareholder value, plans, strategies, future actions, and other statements of which are other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements necessarily depend on assumptions, data, or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements regarding future events and performance and contain words such as “expects” and similar words or phrases. A wide range of factors could materially affect future developments, including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors set forth in our other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual future results or actions to be materially different than those expressed in such forward-looking statements. We do not intend, or undertake any duty, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Kim Duncan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management

925-460-3663

ir@cooperco.com