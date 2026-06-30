Crown Castle Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call Details

HOUSTON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") plans to release its second quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Crown Castle has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. eastern time.



A listen only live audio webcast of the conference call, along with any supplemental materials, can be accessed on the Crown Castle website at https://investor.crowncastle.com. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 833-816-1115 (Toll Free) or 412-317-0694 (International) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. All dial-in participants should ask to join the Crown Castle call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor page of Crown Castle’s website until end of day, Thursday, July 22, 2027.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases approximately 40,000 cell towers across the U.S. This nationwide portfolio serves as the foundation of wireless connectivity that provides cities and communities access to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas, innovations and the connectivity of modern life to help people and businesses thrive. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS Sunit Patel, CFO

Hamilton West, VP & Treasurer

Crown Castle Inc.

713-570-3050



