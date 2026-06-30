Pelthos Therapeutics Added to Russell 3000E™ Growth Benchmark, Russell Microcap® and Russell Microcap® Growth Benchmark Indexes

DURHAM, N.C., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative therapeutic products for unmet patient needs, (“Pelthos”), today announced that the company was added as a member of the Russell 3000E™ Growth Benchmark, Russell Microcap®, and Russell Microcap® Growth Benchmark Indexes effective when the US market opened on June 29 as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

The June Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures up to the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Thursday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Beginning in 2026, the Russell US Indexes are reconstituted on a semi-annual basis (in June and December), and membership in the Russell Microcap® Index remains in place until the next scheduled reconstitution. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index also means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

“We are pleased to be included in these Russell indexes, which reflect the significant progress Pelthos has made since becoming a public company. Over the past year, we have executed on our strategy, expanding our product portfolio and strengthening our commercial organization to support future growth. We believe inclusion in these indexes will enhance Pelthos’ visibility within the investment community and broaden awareness of our long-term growth opportunity as we continue building a leading commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company,” said Scott Plesha, CEO of Pelthos.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2025, about $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000E™ Growth Benchmark, Russell Microcap®, and Russell Microcap® Growth Benchmark Indexes and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG. For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

About Pelthos Therapeutics

Pelthos Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building and advancing a portfolio of differentiated cutaneous infectious disease products that address unmet patient needs. ZELSUVMI® (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, the company’s lead product, is the first and only prescription therapy approved for use at home by patients, parents, and caregivers to treat molluscum contagiosum. The company’s portfolio of assets includes XEPI® (ozenoxacin) Cream, 1%, a topical treatment for impetigo, and XEGLYZE® (abametapir), a topical treatment for head lice. More information is available at https://pelthos.com/. Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, regarding Pelthos' current expectations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some instances, words such as "continues," "plans," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," and "will," and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our good faith beliefs (or those of the indicated third parties) and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to (i) our belief that inclusion in the Russell 3000E™ Growth Benchmark, Russell Microcap® and Russell Microcap® Growth Benchmark Indexes will enhance Pelthos' visibility within the investment community and broaden awareness of our long-term growth opportunity; (ii) our continued execution on our strategy, including the expansion of our product portfolio and the strengthening of our commercial organization to support future growth; and (iii) our continued progress in building a leading commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to expectations as to the Company's future performance; successful product developments and approvals; and changes in general economic conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Mike Moyer, Managing Director

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:

KWM Communications

Kellie Walsh

pelthos@kwmcommunications.com

(914) 315-6072