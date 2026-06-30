INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Erasca, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – ERAS

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Erasca, Inc. (“Erasca” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ERAS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Erasca and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 10, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Erasca securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 27, 2026, at 8:31 a.m. EDT before the market opened, Erasca disclosed receipt of a letter from legal counsel for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (“RevMed”) alleging that Erasca’s ERAS-0015 infringes a RevMed patent (U.S. Patent No. 12,409,225) and is connected to alleged trade secret misappropriation. RevMed also alleged that Erasca had “improperly compared preclinical data of ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236 in public disclosures” and demanded Erasca cease making “deceptive and untrue comparative statements comparing ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236.” Erasca stated that it believes the assertions are without merit and intends to contest the allegations.

On this news, Erasca’s stock price fell $2.34 per share, or 10.71%, to close at $19.50 per share on April 27, 2026.

Then, after market hours on April 27, 2026, Erasca reported preliminary Phase 1 clinical data for ERAS-0015 and disclosing that one patient that received 24 mg of ERAS-0015 had died approximately a month after starting ERAS-0015. The patient was classified as a “Grade 3 TRAE of pneumonitis” that “progressed to Grade 5 after withdrawal of supportive care per patient decision.” Erasca further stated that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and other product candidates, including RMC-6236, were based on cross-study analyses and “not based on any head-to-head clinical trials,” and that such comparisons are “inherently limited and such data may not be directly comparable.”

On this news, Erasca’s stock price fell $9.25 per share, or 48.3%, to close at $9.90 per share on April 28, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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