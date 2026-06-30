Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Lucid Group, Inc . and Certain Officers – LCID

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lucid Group, Inc. (“Lucid” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LCID) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 26-cv-05128, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Lucid securities between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Lucid securities during the Class Period, you have until July 28, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Lucid is a technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. The Company’s products include, inter alia, the “Lucid Air” sedan and “Lucid Gravity” sport utility vehicle.

At all relevant times, Defendants touted purported enhancements to Lucid’s manufacturing and delivery capabilities and overall operations. In particular, beginning in late-February 2026, Defendants represented that, in fiscal year (“FY”) 2025, they had implemented sustainable improvements in these areas, including with respect to the production and ramp-up of deliveries of the Lucid Gravity. Defendants likewise asserted that these improvements would lead to profitable growth and performance efficiencies in FY 2026. Unbeknownst to investors, however, Lucid’s performance was materially hampered by significant supplier and delivery issues in February 2026, putting the Company on track for dismal, rather than improved, performance in its first quarter (“Q1”) of 2026.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a supplier quality issue had significantly disrupted deliveries of the Lucid Gravity; (ii) the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; (iii) accordingly, the Defendants had overstated the purported enhancements to Lucid’s manufacturing and delivery capabilities and overall operations; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on April 3, 2026, when Lucid issued a press release “announc[ing its Q1 2026] production and delivery totals[.]” Lucid revealed that it had “produced 5,500 vehicles” during Q1 2026, while only “deliver[ing] 3,093 vehicles.” The press release further disclosed that, “[d]uring the quarter, deliveries of the Lucid Gravity were disrupted for 29 days due to a supplier quality issue with the second-row seats” and, “[a]s a result of this, the company’s ability to meet customer demand was impacted.”

The same day, Reuters published an article entitled “Lucid misses first-quarter vehicle delivery estimates on supplier disruptions”. The article provided additional color and comments from Defendant Marc Winterhoff (“Winterhoff”), the Company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), regarding Lucid’s disappointing Q1 2026 delivery results—most notably that deliveries were particularly impacted over a month earlier in February 2026, when Lucid paused to reverse an unauthorized supplier change and inspect vehicles already produced.

The next trading day, April 6, 2026, 24/7 Wall St. published an article entitled “Lucid Faces Biggest Disaster Ever”, which described the number of vehicles that Lucid delivered in Q1 2026 as “remarkably small”, stating that Lucid “cannot sell fewer than 4,000 vehicles and even pretend this is sustainable.”

Following the foregoing news and disclosures, Lucid’s stock price fell $1.13 per share, or 11.35%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $8.83 per share on April 7, 2026.

On April 14, 2026, Lucid filed a current report on Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“U.S.”), reporting, inter alia, its preliminary Q1 2026 financial results, including revenue in the range of $280 million to $284 million—well below the consensus estimate of $433.8 million—and losses from operations in the range of $985 million to $1.005 billion.

The same day, Lucid issued a press release revealing its plans for a $1.05 billion capital raise, including a $300 million public stock offering.

Following these disclosures, Lucid’s stock price fell $0.44 per share, or 4.76%, to close at $8.80 per share on April 14, 2026.

Then, on May 5, 2026, Lucid issued a press release reporting its Q1 2026 financial results, including GAAP earnings per share of -$3.46, missing consensus estimates by $0.83, a net loss of over $1 billion, and revenue of $282.47 million, missing consensus estimates by $76.04 million. Defendant Winterhoff, as quoted in the press release, acknowledged that the previously disclosed “supplier issue . . . during the quarter had an impact,” and the need to “align[] production and delivery with customer demand.” Lucid’s Chief Financial Officer, Defendant Taoufiq Boussaid, as quoted in the same press release, likewise acknowledged that “[w]e ended the quarter with elevated inventory that we expect to convert to revenue and cash as deliveries normalize[.]”

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.