INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Zillow, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – Z

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zillow, Inc. (“Zillow” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: Z). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Zillow and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 10, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Zillow securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 30, 2025, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) filed a complaint (the “FTC Complaint”) against Zillow and Redfin alleging violations of federal antitrust laws arising from, among other things, the Redfin Agreement. The FTC Complaint alleged that “on February 6, 2025, Zillow and Redfin executed an unlawful agreement to remove competition from [the online rental marketplaces industry], starting with a $100 million payment to Redfin to exit the [Internet Listing Services] market.”

On this news, Zillow’s Class C common stock price fell $3.49 per share, or 4.33%, to close at $77.05 on September 30, 2025. The following day, it fell a further $3.57 per share, or 4.63%, to close at $73.48 per share on October 1, 2025. Meanwhile, Zillow’s Class A common stock price fell Class A common stock fell $3.51 per share, or 4.5%, to close at $74.44 per share on September 30, 2025. The following day, it fell a further $3.26 per share, or 4.37%, to close at $71.18 per share.

Then, on February 10, 2026, Zillow conducted an earnings call to discuss its financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2025. During the call, Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Hoffman disclosed that the Company was facing significant “ongoing elevated legal expenses.”

On this news, Zillow Class C stock fell $9.32 per share, or 17.12%, to close at $45.10 per share on February 11, 2026. The next day, it fell a further $1.40 per share, or 3.1%, to close at $43.70 per share on February 12, 2026. Meanwhile, Zillow Class A stock fell $9.05 per share, or 16.5%, to close at $45.66 on February 11, 2026. The following day, it fell a further $1.84, or 4.02%, to close at $43.82 per share on February 12, 2026.

Finally, on May 7, 2026, Reuters published an article entitled “Zillow, Redfin fail to end FTC lawsuit claiming they suppressed rental competition.” The article reported that a “federal judge rejected [Zillow and Redfin’s] request to end a [FTC] lawsuit accusing them of illegally agreeing to suppress competition for online apartment rental listings.”

On this news, Zillow’s Class C common stock fell $0.85 per share, or 1.9%, to close at $43.68 on May 7, 2026. The following day, Zillow’s Class C common stock fell a further $2.25 per share, or 5.15%, to close at $41.43 on May 8, 2026. Meanwhile, Zillow’s Class A stock fell $0.79 per share, or 1.76%, to close at $44.04 on May 7, 2026. The following day, it fell a further $2.10 per share, or 4.76%, to close at $41.94 on May 8, 2026. The following trading day, May 11, 2026, Zillow Class A common stock fell a further $1.29, or 3.07%, to close at $40.65 per share.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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