INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Via Transportation, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – VIA

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Via Transportation, Inc. (“Via” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VIA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Via and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 10, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Via securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around September 15, 2025, Via conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 10,714,285 shares of common stock priced at $46.00 per share. A Complaint has been filed, alleging that, unbeknownst to investors, Via’s growth had already begun to encounter obstacles at the time of the IPO. Per the allegations in the Complaint, as later revealed, Via was adding customers faster than those customers were generating revenue, resulting in a decline in annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) per customer for the first time in eight quarters. As the truth reached the market in the months following the IPO, Via’s share price declined precipitously, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.