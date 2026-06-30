Xos Releases White Paper Mapping LA28’s 588 MWh Zero-Emission Charging Gap

California permitting data confirms the window for permanent DC fast charging at temporary Olympic venues has effectively closed

Xos models 588 MWh of daily charging demand across 40+ venues and nine geographic zones, based on published fleet figures and stated utilization assumptions

Mobile battery energy storage with solar is already operating in Los Angeles, with eight Xos Hub™ units deployed at LADWP today



LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) (“Xos” or the “Company”), a provider of electric commercial vehicles and mobile charging solutions, today released Powering the Games: A Fleet Charging Solution for LA 2028 , a detailed analysis of the energy challenge facing the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The white paper examines the charging infrastructure required to support zero-emission transportation at the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and finds that conventional fixed charging cannot be permitted and built at many temporary venues within the remaining timeline.

The white paper proposes mobile battery energy storage, delivered through the Xos Hub™, as a field-ready alternative to permanent charging infrastructure for the Games. Its central finding is that conventional fixed charging can no longer be permitted and built at many temporary venue sites within the remaining timeline: California's own permitting data shows utility interconnection alone averages 38 weeks after construction is complete, and for sites like Sepulveda Basin, Malibu, and Long Beach, that window has passed.

What the White Paper Found

The timeline for conventional DC fast charging at temporary venues has closed. California PUC data confirms utility interconnection averages 38 weeks post-construction, with full project timelines of 11 to 36+ months. Permanent infrastructure was never the right answer for a 17-day event.

California PUC data confirms utility interconnection averages 38 weeks post-construction, with full project timelines of 11 to 36+ months. Permanent infrastructure was never the right answer for a 17-day event. The cost case for permanent infrastructure does not hold. DC fast charging runs up to approximately $2,000 per rated kW installed in California, with a permanent venue network estimated at $40 to $55 million before utility upgrades. Mobile battery energy storage offers a lower entry point, with integrated storage, no civil works, no utility interconnect, and full redeployability after the Games.

DC fast charging runs up to approximately $2,000 per rated kW installed in California, with a permanent venue network estimated at $40 to $55 million before utility upgrades. Mobile battery energy storage offers a lower entry point, with integrated storage, no civil works, no utility interconnect, and full redeployability after the Games. The full ecosystem requires significant daily energy. The white paper models 588 MWh of daily charging demand across the LA28 ecosystem, spanning 2,700 Metro zero-emission buses, 500 Highland Electric school buses, and an estimated 8,000+ rideshare EVs, distributed across nine geographic zones during peak summer grid demand.

The white paper models 588 MWh of daily charging demand across the LA28 ecosystem, spanning 2,700 Metro zero-emission buses, 500 Highland Electric school buses, and an estimated 8,000+ rideshare EVs, distributed across nine geographic zones during peak summer grid demand. Mobile battery energy storage with solar addresses what permanent infrastructure cannot: deployment in days not months, grid-independent operation at remote venues like Malibu and Sepulveda Basin, peak-demand buffering, and verified renewable energy delivery aligned with LA28’s sustainability commitments.

deployment in days not months, grid-independent operation at remote venues like Malibu and Sepulveda Basin, peak-demand buffering, and verified renewable energy delivery aligned with LA28’s sustainability commitments. How the Xos Hub works. Each road-mobile unit delivers simultaneous AC and DC output, providing up to 150 kW per charge head across four connections, with 210 to 630 kWh of onboard storage, while supplying AC power to venue operations including lighting, broadcast, and command centers. Units daisy-chain up to ten at a single site, scaling beyond 6 MWh, and redeploy between venues within hours. Eight Xos Hub units are already in active operation at LADWP today.





"Delivering energy to every venue on the Games' timeline is a specific infrastructure challenge, and it is the one this white paper addresses. Permanent charging cannot be permitted and built fast enough at many temporary sites, while mobile energy storage deploys in days, redeploys between venues, and leaves lasting infrastructure for the region afterward. Xos has operated this technology in Los Angeles for years, and the Xos Hub is built to meet the scale, timeline, and cost these venues require," said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos.

The LA28 Ecosystem: Xos Is Already There

Xos brings a particular vantage point to this analysis. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, has deployed eight Xos Hub units with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and counts among its customers Highland Electric Fleets, the Games’ official electric school bus provider, and Blue Bird Corporation, a Xos powertrain customer. This is not a theoretical model; it is a deployment plan built on infrastructure already in the ground.

"The transportation framework for the Games is largely defined: the venues, the bus contracts, and the rideshare partnerships. What is still open is how energy reaches those vehicles across nine geographic zones without a multi-year utility construction queue. Mobile energy storage answers that with infrastructure that can be deployed where it is needed and moved as operations change, which is the capability Xos has spent years building into the Xos Hub," said Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer of Xos.

Xos developed Powering the Games to support the planning now underway for zero-emission transportation at the 2028 Games, and to show how mobile energy storage can be deployed in time to meet the region's goals. The white paper is available to qualified media and stakeholders through the contacts below.

Download the white paper here: https://www.xostrucks.com/la2028poweringthegames

About Xos

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) is a leading manufacturer of fully electric commercial vehicles and mobile charging solutions, purpose-built for the demanding requirements of last-mile and return-to-base commercial fleet operations. The Company’s product portfolio includes the Xos Stepvan and Class 8 trucks, as well as Xos Hub™ mobile and stationary energy storage systems that enable fleet charging without costly infrastructure upgrades. Xos vehicles are designed and engineered to deliver lower total cost of ownership compared to conventional diesel vehicles, with zero direct emissions, lower maintenance costs, and improved operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Xos management and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including market demand, competitive conditions, manufacturing capabilities, supply chain constraints, tariff impacts, regulatory changes, and other factors described in Xos’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Xos undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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Diana Carvajal

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