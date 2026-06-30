United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) announces it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, before the stock market opens. The company also will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, to discuss its financial results, business highlights, and outlook.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10209320/1040bcbbd98 . Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-676-1337. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top-100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2026, United Community Banks, Inc. had $28.2 billion in assets and operated 200 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise and an equipment finance subsidiary, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United Community is the most awarded bank in the Southeast for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, earning more awards than any other bank in the region, including recognition in 12 of the last 17 years. The company has also been named one of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker for nine consecutive years. In commercial banking, United Community earned multiple 2026 Greenwich Best Bank awards for Small Business Banking. Forbes has consistently named United Community among the World’s Best and America’s Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

For more information:

Elizabeth Boggess

Head of Investor Relations

(864) 241-8705

Investor_Relations@ucbi.com