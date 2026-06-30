INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cerebras Systems Inc. - CBRS

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cerebras Systems Inc. (“Cerebras” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CBRS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cerebras and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around May 14, 2026, Cerebras completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 30 million shares of Class A common stock priced at $185.00 per share. Then, on June 24, 2026, Cerebras reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, Cerebras reported a loss of $0.22 per share, missing analyst estimates of a $0.16-per-share loss. In addition, Cerebras forecast a narrower gross margin in its core business, excluding impact from customer warrants and data center pass-through revenues.

On this news, Cerebras’s stock price fell $44.46 per share, or 19.61%, to close at $182.26 per share on June 24, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.