INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Roblox Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – RBLX

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Roblox Corporation (“Roblox” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBLX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Roblox and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 7, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Roblox securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 30, 2026, Roblox announced its 2026 first quarter results, allegedly reporting declines in revenue guidance and projected annual bookings growth, as well as reductions in communication engagement, app store ratings, and organic sign-ups as a result of the rollout of the Company’s age-verification process.

On this news, Roblox’s stock price fell more than 18%, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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