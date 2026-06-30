INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Better Home & Finance Holding Company - BETR

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Better Home & Finance Holding Company (“Better” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BETR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Better and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 7, 2026, Better reported its first quarter 2026 financial results. The Company reported loan volume of approximately $1.64 billion, representing an 89% year-over-year increase, and total net revenues from continuing operations of approximately $48 million. However, during the Company’s May 7, 2026 earnings call, management addressed Better’s previously announced target of reaching $1.0 billion in monthly funded loan volume. Better’s Chief Executive Officer stated that the timing of achieving that target would depend in part on the rate environment, explaining that the target had looked “highly doable” the prior month, but that it appeared likely to be deferred. Management also discussed borrower hesitation in the higher-rate environment, including customers waiting to lock and fund loans amid uncertainty regarding interest rates. Better further issued Q2 2026 loan volume guidance of $1.575 billion to $1.725 billion.

On this news, Better’s stock price fell $12.17 per share, or 28.51%, to close at $30.52 per share on May 7, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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