Dove Celebrates Seventh Annual National CROWN Day on July 3 by Spotlighting the Next Generation of CROWN Leaders Advancing the Movement to Help End Race-Based Hair Discrimination

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beauty brand Dove and the CROWN Coalition will celebrate the seventh annual National CROWN Day (aka Black Hair Independence Day) on July 3, commemorating the inaugural signing of the first CROWN Act (July 3, 2019). The CROWN Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” is legislation that outlaws race-based hair discrimination in workplaces and K-12 public and charter schools.

This year, Dove continues its commitment to advance the movement by spotlighting the next generation of CROWN voices through a new social content series, “CROWN-icles,” featuring 7-year-old music superstar and creator Van Van. The celebration will also invite newscasters to wear their ‘Natural Hair on Air,’ alongside a nationwide call to action to share #CROWNLove on social media so the beauty of natural and protective styles can be seen and celebrated in our feeds.

"I am so proud of the work Dove has done to help create and champion the CROWN Movement since 2018," said Lauren Baker, Senior Brand Manager, Engagement & Social Impact, Dove. "In recent years, we've focused on engaging the next generation to help carry the movement forward through partnerships with Gracie's Corner, Sesame Street, and powerhouse Van Van, who is helping lead this year’s CROWN Day celebration. These young voices remind us that when we celebrate our CROWNs and share our stories, we have the power to shape culture and drive positive impact.”

2026 National CROWN Day highlights include:

CROWN-icles – ‘girl on the street’ video interviews hosted by music sensation Van Van, star of this year’s Sesame Street “ Good Morning Hair Routine ,” and last year’s “ Wear Your CROWN ” original music video. The videos will feature interviews with members of the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) and other young CROWN leaders from HBCUs and dance teams around the country. Van Van’s custom content aired during the BET Awards on June 28 and will air on Dove and CROWN Act socials as part of our countdown to CROWN Day (July 3).

,” and last year’s “ ” original music video. The videos will feature interviews with members of the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) and other young CROWN leaders from HBCUs and dance teams around the country. Van Van’s custom content aired during the BET Awards on June 28 and will air on Dove and CROWN Act socials as part of our countdown to CROWN Day (July 3). The CROWN Wave – a full-day social media celebration that invites people to post their CROWN looks and hairstyles, resulting in a rolling wave of CROWN Love across the nation using custom social stickers and hashtags #CROWNLove and #CROWNDay.

Natural Hair on Air – Newscasters across the country are invited to wear their “Natural Hair on Air” for a fourth year in support of CROWN Day.

My CROWN is Photo Filter - a customizable, easy-to-use social filter for the community to celebrate and showcase their crowns across social media.

for the community to celebrate and showcase their crowns across social media. ESSENCE Festival of Culture® – As an official sponsor, Dove returns to New Orleans, LA, with an immersive booth experience that celebrates Black beauty and self-expression with care only Dove can bring.





To date, 30 states have passed The CROWN Act or legislation inspired by The CROWN Act, but there is still more work to be done. Learn more about the CROWN movement and take action by signing the official CROWN Act petition at Dove.com/CROWN . Follow along and share your beautiful crown by tagging @thecrownact and #CROWNLove.

About the CROWN Coalition

The CROWN Coalition was formed in 2019 by founding members Dove, the National Urban League, the Western Center on Law & Poverty, and Color of Change to “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” This alliance was formed to create a more equitable and inclusive experience for Black consumers by advancing race-based hair discrimination legislation known as the CROWN Act. The CROWN Coalition now includes over 80 community organizations working toward real, actionable change.

The CROWN Coalition was created by Dove, along with a team of Black women, including Esi Eggleston Bracey (Unilever's former Chief Growth and Marketing Officer), Dr. Adjoa B. Asamoah (CEO of ABA Consulting), Orlena Nwokah Blanchard (Managing Partner of Seven Elements Group), and Kelli Joy Richardson (CEO of House of JOY).

To date, the CROWN Act legislation (and/or Executive Orders) inspired by the CROWN Act has been enacted in 30 states and Washington, DC, and over 50 municipalities, positively impacting the lives of more than 31 million Black people in the US.

The 30 states include California, New York, New Jersey (2019); Virginia, Colorado, Washington, Maryland (2020); Connecticut, Delaware, New Mexico*, Nebraska*, Nevada, Oregon*, Illinois* (2021); Maine, Tennessee*, Louisiana*, Alaska*, Massachusetts (2022); Minnesota, Arkansas, Texas, Michigan, Arizona* (2023), Vermont, Kentucky*, New Hampshire (2024), Rhode Island, Missouri* and Pennsylvania* (2025). *Executive orders and legislation inspired by the CROWN Act.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of its iconic Beauty Bar and patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care - proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening narrow definitions of beauty in the work we do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style. Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. This includes never using AI to alter or distort real people in our marketing, advertising or campaigns. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030. © 2026 Unilever





PR CONTACT:

Heather Brown

Heather@thehouseofjoy.com

c: 917-528-1209