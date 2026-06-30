Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Advances Healthcare Innovation Through New Health Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Initiatives

Ohio, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape healthcare, Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) is preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals and researchers to responsibly harness its potential through new academic programs, research initiatives and strategic partnerships.

Recognizing the growing demand for professionals who can analyze complex health data and apply emerging technologies to improve patient care, NEOMED has launched its new Master of Science in Health Data Science and Artificial Intelligence program. The graduate degree equips clinicians, researchers and aspiring data scientists with advanced skills in health analytics, machine learning and AI while emphasizing the ethical and human-centered application of these technologies.

"NEOMED is ideally positioned to lead in the responsible use of AI," said Philip Turk, Ph.D., founding director of NEOMED's Clinical and Translational Research Institute (CTRI) and program director for the master's degree. "Graduates will have a well-stocked toolkit for applying data science in healthcare while ensuring these technologies enhance—not replace—clinical decision-making."

The University is also expanding its research enterprise through the CTRI, which provides expertise in data analytics, study design and quantitative research, helping investigators translate complex data into meaningful clinical discoveries. Faculty are applying data science to areas including disease prediction, clinical trials, biomedical research and the integration of electronic health records with genomic and other high-dimensional data to accelerate medical breakthroughs.

Faculty emphasize that while AI is transforming healthcare, human expertise remains central to every clinical decision.

"These models are not a replacement for the human," said Dalia Sulieman, Ph.D., associate professor of computer science. "Critical thinking is still very important. The machine is a tool that helps us understand vast amounts of data, but the brain is still in the doctor."

These initiatives are highlighted in the latest issue of Ignite, the University's magazine.

Learn more at neomed.edu.

ABOUT NEOMED

Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) creates transformational leaders and improves health through education, discovery and service. NEOMED’s mission is made possible through its network consisting of several nationally ranked healthcare systems. The University has four Colleges — Medicine, Pharmacy, Graduate Studies and the Bitonte College of Dentistry. Its programs offer Doctor of Medicine (M.D.), Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.), and Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) degrees, as well as master’s and doctoral degrees in other medical and life science areas. In addition to the basic sciences at its Colleges, NEOMED conducts research to advance innovation in healthcare. NEOMED’s unique areas of service include Coordinating Centers of Excellence that disseminate best practices for treating mental illness. Primary care patient services are offered at NEOMED Health Care and the University’s award-winning NEOMED Free Clinic. Learn more at neomed.edu.