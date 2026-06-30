Avadain Raises its Crowdfunding Cap to $3.75 Million as Investors Back a Domestic Answer to China's Control of Critical Minerals

Memphis, Tennessee, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China still has a lock on the minerals that batteries, drones and electronics depend on, and the truce that eased its export controls expires this fall. Investors are wagering that a Memphis company offers a way around the chokepoint. Avadain, Inc. drew $1.7 million on the opening day of its current Reg CF round and $2.5 million within two weeks – which is the cap it set for this raise. Because of strong investor demand, Avadain today lifted the round's ceiling to $3.75 million.

Avadain is the only company in the world with a technology capable of manufacturing LTDF graphene – the Nobel prize winning super material that can transform thousands of products. Unfortunately, China has a huge lead in this super material following almost two decades of investment.

In the uses where Beijing holds the most sway, the material can stand in for critical minerals that American manufacturers struggle to find, and then have to pay a large premium to buy. LTDF graphene can replace silver in printed electronics, replace mined graphite in battery anodes, and reduce the cobalt content in a lithium cell. None of it starts in a mine in China. Moreover, LTDF graphene can amplify many critical minerals performance, delivering far superior results based on a US controlled supply chain..

China refines roughly nine-tenths of the world's rare earths and dominates battery-grade synthetic graphite; the rest of the planet cannot easily source elsewhere. It placed seven heavy rare earths under export licensing in April 2025, a rule still in force, then broadened the controls that October before pausing them under a deal reached at the Busan summit. That reprieve runs out in November. While the US government is racing to encourage new mines and refining plants to be built, LTDF graphene offers a short-term solution at a fraction of the cost.

Avadain's edge is that the company licenses its patented manufacturing process to US chemical companies to enable rapid scaling to create a widely distributed US production base. Kansas City-based Harcros Chemicals is the first company to enter into an agreement to manufacture LTDF graphene.Technology forecaster George Gilder, who flagged Amazon, Qualcomm, and Apple before Wall Street caught on, has recommended the company three times, calling it a "simply irresistible" investment opportunity.

Avadain has raised more than $20 million in dilutive and non-dilutive funding, of which more than $13 million was raised through crowdfunding from over 3,500 investors on Netcapital. Avadain is currently in discussions with the federal government to accelerate deployment of LTDF graphene production.

Review the offering and invest at https://netcapital.com/companies/avadain.

About Avadain Avadain, Inc. is a Memphis nanomaterials company that holds the sole known process for manufacturing LTDF graphene flakes at commercial volume. It licenses that process to manufacturers rather than building plants itself, a lean route to a market measured in tens of billions of dollars. The company holds 58 granted patents across 39 countries and counts Panasonic and Harcros Chemicals among its backers. Henry Ford III serves as chairman of the board. Learn more at avadaingraphene.com.