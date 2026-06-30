Innospec Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report Highlighting Measurable Progress and Responsible Growth

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP), a global specialty chemicals company, has published its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting measurable progress across environmental performance, safety, innovation, and responsible business practices, while maintaining disciplined execution and strong cash generation.

Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Innospec continues to build a sustainable business that delivers world-class technologies and customer service in the global markets we serve. We remain focused on targeted investment and actions that drive innovation, improve efficiency, reduce environmental impact and support our customers’ priorities. We enter 2026 excited by the prospects for continued improvement in all businesses.”

Key highlights from the 2025 report include:

A 6% reduction in total employee and contractor accidents and a 96% reduction in the quantity released from loss-of-containment events.

A 34% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions since baseline year 2014, alongside a 13% reduction in Scope 3 emissions since 2022.

Fuel Specialties additives delivering emissions-related benefits equivalent to 21.6 million metric tonnes of CO₂e, a 3.7% improvement from 2024.

All manufacturing sites continued to procure 100% renewable electricity.

Third-party verification of Innospec’s product carbon footprint (PCF) methodology assessments, covering more than 200 products across all three business units.

US$51 million spent on Research and Technology in 2025, driving a 17% increase in total patent filings.

A total social value of $854,000 delivered in 2025, benefiting 118 global charities and good causes local to our operations.

Celebrating 10 years of the Innospec Cares program, with over $1.88 million raised and 4,864 volunteering hours contributed since its launch in 2016.

$2.67 million raised for the PenFed Foundation Military Heroes program since 2007.

Employees completed more than 139,000 hours of career development training, averaging 57 hours per employee.

To learn more about Innospec’s sustainability programs and accomplishments, please read the 2025 Sustainability Report by visiting: https://innospecsustainability.com/2025-sustainability-report-released/

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,450 employees in 22 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements (covered by words like “expects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “may,” “could,” “believes,” “feels,” “plans,” “intends,” “outlook” or similar words or expressions, for example) which relate to earnings, growth potential, operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Although forward-looking statements are believed by management to be reasonable when made, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and our actual performance or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Innospec and affecting our business operations and prospects are described in Innospec’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are urged to review our discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements under the heading "Risk Factors” in such reports. Innospec undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Corbin Barnes

Innospec Inc.

+44-151-355-3611

corbin.barnes@innospecinc.com