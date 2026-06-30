Vortex Weather Insurance Launches Broker Weather Coverage Toolkit to Simplify Selling Parametric Weather Solutions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Weather Insurance today announced the launch of its Broker Weather Coverage Toolkit, a new web resource designed to make it faster and easier for commercial brokers to introduce parametric weather coverage to their clients. The toolkit centralizes broker‑ready training, client‑facing explainers, and white‑label sales assets in one place, so producers can add weather solutions to their programs without adding operational headaches. This is a new resource that has not previously been available to the market, and Vortex is making it available at no cost and without any login requirement so brokers can access and share materials instantly.

Available now, the new page is built specifically for commercial‑focused brokers who see weather repeatedly disrupting events and businesses, but haven’t had a simple, scalable way to address that risk in renewals and new business pitches.

“Brokers don’t need another complex niche product,” said Andy Klaus, CPCU, ARM, Vice President of Business Development and lead Vortex weather insurance agent. “They need a clean, repeatable way to talk about weather exposure in a couple of minutes, show concrete examples, and move confidently into quoting. This toolkit was built to do exactly that—so brokers can be the hero for their weather‑exposed clients without reinventing their process.”

A single destination for broker‑ready tools

The Broker Weather Coverage Toolkit brings together the core resources brokers have asked for as they add parametric weather coverage to their playbook, including:

• Client‑ready explainers and one‑pagers – Simple, visual summaries brokers can drop directly into annual review decks and new business proposals to explain how trigger‑based weather coverage works for events, hurricane‑exposed properties, snow‑related operations, and hail‑exposed assets.

• Proposal slides and presentation templates – Ready‑to‑use and white‑label materials that show “what this covers” and “how it works when the weather meets the trigger,” helping brokers align expectations and get internal approvals.

• Vertical‑specific use‑case examples – Real‑world structures and scenarios for charity golf tournaments and outdoor events, coastal condo associations and commercial properties, snow‑dependent or snow‑impacted businesses, and hail‑belt auto dealers and solar farms—situations brokers recognize immediately.

• Training and FAQ content – Short, broker‑focused education pieces on how parametric weather coverage fits alongside traditional programs, how triggers and payouts are defined, and how to document discussions to address E&O and compliance questions.

Several of the assets are co‑brandable or white‑labeled, allowing agencies to present weather coverage seamlessly under their own banner while relying on Vortex’s admitted, A+ rated parametric structures and independent weather data.

A practical reason to reconnect with existing clients

The toolkit is also designed to help producers deepen relationships with their current book. Instead of limiting renewal meetings to premium and terms, brokers can use these materials to initiate a higher‑value conversation about one of their clients’ biggest uncovered operational risks: weather.

By walking into an account review with a clear, visual explainer and a concrete example tailored to that client’s operations, brokers can:

• Re‑engage dormant or low‑touch accounts with something genuinely new

• Demonstrate proactive risk leadership beyond the standard renewal checklist

• Offer an additional layer of protection around events, revenue streams, and weather‑sensitive operations

“For many brokers, this becomes the catalyst for a different kind of renewal conversation,” added Klaus. “It’s no longer just ‘let’s go over your expiring program.’ It’s ‘here’s a way to address a major exposure that’s been sitting outside your insurance portfolio.’”

Vortex invites producers to offer their products through their online portal. Quotes are available in minutes and there are no minimum sales requirements. Vortex offers commissions for every sale and handles all claims.

The Broker Weather Coverage Toolkit supports brokers at every stage of adoption— from early awareness that weather is driving unmanaged revenue and cost risk in their book, to low‑risk pilots on a handful of accounts, to integrating weather coverage as a standing part of annual review conversations.

For information on registering on the portal, please contact Vortex Weather Insurance at info@vortexinsurance.com

ABOUT VORTEX WEATHER INSURANCE:

Vortex Weather Insurance (dba Vortex Insurance Agency, LLC) is a data-driven weather risk insurtech that offers businesses a variety of affordable parametric weather index insurance products, including commercial supplemental hurricane insurance. Since 2008, Vortex has provided insurance for outdoor events ranging from fairs and festivals, motorsports, youth sports, pickleball events, professional golf tournaments and golf clubs to outdoor theaters and concerts, haunted houses and holiday light events. Insurance is underwritten by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA, Inc. (MSU), admitted in all 50 states and has an AM Best rating of A+ (Superior). Weather or not … Vortex it. Contact us at vortexinsurance.com

Media Contact:

Stacy Stephens

Vortex Weather Insurance

913.253.1205

sstephens@vortexinsurance.com