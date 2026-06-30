Stingray Announces Receipt of Management Cease Trade Order

MONTREAL, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY) (“Stingray” or the “Corporation”) today announced that, further to its news release dated June 22, 2026, regarding the Corporation’s application to the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”) for a temporary management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) to be imposed in respect of its delay in filing its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026, management’s discussion and analysis thereof and the CEO and CFO certificates associated therewith and its annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2026 (collectively, the “Required Filings”), the AMF has granted the MCTO.

The MCTO prohibits the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer of the Corporation, as well as the directors of the Corporation, from trading in securities of the Corporation for so long as the Required Filings are not filed. The MCTO does not generally affect the ability of other persons to trade the securities of Stingray pending the filing of the Required Filings via SEDAR+. Additionally, for so long as the Required Filings are not filed, Stingray will not, directly or indirectly, issue securities or acquire securities from an insider or employee of the Corporation except in accordance with legally binding obligations to do so existing as of June 30, 2026.

As previously disclosed, the delay in filing the Required Filings is due to the fact that Stingray’s auditor has not completed the required work to conclude its audit. Stingray understands that the unanticipated delay in completing the audit of its consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2026 is in large part due to the complexity of integrating the acquisitions completed in said financial year (including that of TuneIn Holdings, Inc.).

Stingray remains committed to completing the filings as soon as practicable, which is expected to be no later than August 29, 2026. The MCTO will be in effect until the Required Filings are completed.

In accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (the “Policy”), Stingray will provide bi-weekly status updates by way of news releases for so long as the Required Filings remain outstanding. Stingray does not anticipate any additional specified defaults under the Policy. Stingray confirms that as of the date of this news release there is no material information concerning the affairs of Stingray that has not been generally disclosed.

Other than as disclosed herein, Stingray is up to date in its filing obligations.

About Stingray

Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY), the world’s leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray’s vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray’s products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated filing date for the Required Filings, as well as statements pertaining the expected timeline for the MCTO to be lifted. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Corporation. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. A variety of material factors – many of which are beyond Stingray’s control – affect the operations, performance and results of Stingray and its business, and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of this forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, and “continue”, or the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions. Please note, however, that not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Stingray’s business can be found under the heading entitled “Risk Factors” in Stingray’s Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that Stingray anticipates will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on Stingray’s business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and Stingray does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin, CPA

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray Group Inc.

(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362

mpeloquin@stingray.com