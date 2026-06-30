Rune Sovndahl, CEO Of Fantastic Services, Named A Finalist In The 2026 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards

London, UK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Great British Entrepreneur Awards is as much about the entrepreneur as the business, recognising the people behind the brand and the decisions, resilience and ambition that build companies that last.

Rune Sovndahl, CEO of Fantastic Services.

Known as the Grammys of entrepreneurship, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards celebrate the most exceptional and inspiring business stories across the UK, recognising entrepreneurs from every nation and region for their innovation, impact and resilience.

Past winners include the founders of Simmer Eats, Grenade, ClearScore, Zilch and Unbiased, many of whom were recognised early in their journey.

The 2026 shortlist tells a story that goes well beyond a single celebration. Taken together, the Class of 2026 represents the real engine of the British economy.

The 2026 shortlist in numbers:

5,000 applications received

740 businesses shortlisted

£3.3bn combined turnover

17,700+ jobs supported

2,700+ new jobs being created

5,200+ years of combined trading

40% women-led businesses

10 UK regions and nations represented

50% already selling overseas

This is why the Great British Entrepreneur Awards exists. Not to celebrate the loudest voices, but the businesses quietly powering the UK economy.

Rune Sovndahl, CEO of Fantastic Services, said:

“Being shortlisted for the Great British Entrepreneur Awards means a huge amount to me, because Fantastic Services was not built from privilege, investment rounds, or perfect conditions. It started with less than £3,000, six vans, and a very simple belief that both customers and tradespeople deserved a better system.

What I’m most proud of is not just the scale we’ve reached, but the people behind it. We’ve built a platform that helps skilled individuals become business owners, gives customers one trusted place to manage their homes, and proves that technology can elevate real-world work rather than replace it. After 17 years, three major economic shocks, and many difficult lessons, this recognition feels like a moment to thank every franchise partner, technician, colleague, and customer who helped turn that original idea into something real.”

Fantastic Services' milestones include:

Scaling Fantastic Services from a £3,000 bootstrap start into a £40m+ international platform.

Building the company without external venture capital.

Supporting 532 franchise partners across 864 active franchise units.

Serving more than 1,024,300 clients across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Growing from 6 vans in London to 456 vans in London alone.

Creating a platform that manages 105 home service categories through one automated ecosystem.

Building Fantastic Club to 33,420 active paying members.

Earning over 50,514 Trustpilot reviews and 18,430 international Google Reviews, with a 4.7 out of 5 global reputation.

Being ranked number one for marketing execution and digital infrastructure in the UK domestic services sector.

Helping technicians and skilled workers become independent business owners through the franchise network.

Frankie James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said:

“When we launched the Great British Entrepreneur Awards in 2012, we set out to back the businesses that get on and build, the ones that don't always get the recognition they deserve. More than a decade on, over 5,000 applications tell me we were onto something. This year's cohort represents billions in turnover and tens of thousands of jobs, but what I'm proudest of is the determination behind those numbers. These are founders who have stuck with it through every kind of year, and championing them is exactly why we do this.”

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards are proudly supported by Allica Bank.

Conrad Ford, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Allica, said:

“What stands out this year is the optimism and ambition that continue to define the UK's established business community. Having run my own business, I know the resilience, creativity and sheer determination it takes to build something that lasts, especially in challenging times.

“Established businesses are the real economy, making up a third of the UK's GDP and employment, and represented in every town across the country. At Allica, we're proud to support and celebrate their contribution through the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.”

ENDS

Notes to editors

About the Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Launched in 2012, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards celebrate the hard work and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs and business owners across the UK. Often described as the Grammys of entrepreneurship, the awards have a remarkable alumni community including the founders of Simmer Eats, Grenade, ClearScore, Zilch and Unbiased. Find out more at https://greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com/

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards are part of Ideas Community, the UK entrepreneurship ecosystem behind Ideas Fest, two days of ideas, connection and big thinking for business leaders and entrepreneurs. Find out more at https://ideasfest.uk/

About Fantastic Services

Fantastic Services is a leading provider of domestic and commercial cleaning, and maintenance services in the UK and Australia. Offering over 100 services, from cleaning, removals, plumbing and gardening to more festive services like christmas tree delivery and holiday decorating, the business focuses on professionalised, technology-enabled property services with a customer-first approach. Visit https://www.fantasticservices.com/ for details.

Rune Sovndahl, CEO of Fantastic Services.

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https://www.fantasticservices.com/