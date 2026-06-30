INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NovoCure Limited - NVCR

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NovoCure Limited (“NovoCure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVCR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether NovoCure and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On June 18, 2026, NovoCure issued a press release “announc[ing] topline results today from its Phase 3 TRIDENT trial, which evaluated the initiation of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM) at the start of chemoradiation (Early Start Arm) compared to initiating TTFields therapy during the subsequent maintenance phase of treatment (Maintenance Start Arm).” NovoCure reported that “[t]he trial did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of overall survival for the Early Start Arm compared to the Maintenance Start Arm.”

On this news, NovoCure’s stock price fell $3.57 per share, or 20%, to close at $14.28 per share on June 18, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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