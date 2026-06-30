HELEN OF TROY DEADLINE REMINDER: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Helen of Troy Limited Investors That Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before August 3rd

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Helen of Troy (HELE) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Helen of Troy common stock between April 24, 2024, and October 8, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Helen of Troy Limited (“Helen of Troy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HELE) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Helen of Troy common stock between April 24, 2024, and October 8, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors have until August 3, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

What are the Allegation Details?

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, which begins shortly after Noel Geoffroy became CEO, the Company boasted about the “fuel” it was generating from Project Pegasus. The Complaint alleges that although the Company admitted to some speed bumps in Project Pegasus, specifically citing “implementation hiccups” with its new Tennessee distribution center, Defendants assured investors that “despite the delayed savings related to our Tennessee distribution center, Project Pegasus continues to move forward, we have made good progress on the cost of goods sold work streams, implementing multiple projects that reduce costs and simplify our supplier base.”



The Complaint alleges that Project Pegasus was not delivering the efficiencies that Defendants touted. The Complaint continues to allege that rather, unknown to investors, Helen of Troy did not have enough resources or the budget to achieve its stated restructuring or savings goals.



The Complaint further alleges that the truth began to emerge on July 9, 2024, when the Company announced its results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting that earnings per share had declined by a staggering 49% from the prior year, and reducing full-year revenue outlook by over 20%. The Complaint also alleges that the Company attributed the poor financial results to an “unusual number of internal and external challenges,” delaying the long-awaited delivery of savings from the Company’s strategic plan. The Complaint alleges that as a result of these disclosures, the price of the Company’s shares declined by $24.68 per share, or 27.7%.



What are my Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Helen of Troy shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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