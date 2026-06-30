Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GeneDx Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

If you purchased or acquired WGS common stock between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GeneDx Holdings Corp. (“GeneDx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WGS) in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired WGS common stock between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 3, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





What are the Allegation Details?

The complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company may have misled investors about the importance of Fabric Genomics; (2) as a result, the Company’s margins would suffer; (3) the company’s average reimbursement rates were not as “durable” as previously disclosed; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s gross margins would decline; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





On May 4, 2026, GeneDx released its first quarter 2026 financial results, revealing earnings per share of -$0.28, and a $57.5 million loss from operations. The Company also lowered its 2026 revenue guidance by approximately $65 million at the midpoint. GeneDx revealed it had "lower-than-expected blended average reimbursement rate for exome and genome" and "softer-than-expected performance from [its] noncore business lines" including Fabric Genomics. The Company also took a $31.3 million write-down related to the goodwill and intangible assets of its Fabric Genomics reporting unit, "primarily due to a downward revision of forecasted cash flows driven by changes in commercial strategy and go-to-market execution, and lower revenue and profitability expectations." On this news, the price of GeneDx shares declined by $33.42 per share, or approximately 50%, from $67.93 per share on May 4, 2026 to close at $34.51 on May 5, 2026.





What are my Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GeneDx shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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