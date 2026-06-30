WGS INVESTOR DEADLINE: GeneDx Holdings Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) common stock between April 16, 2025 and May 4, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until Monday, August 3, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the GeneDx class action lawsuit. Captioned Basma v. GeneDx Holdings Corp., No. 26-cv-00880 (D. Conn.), the GeneDx class action lawsuit charges GeneDx and certain of GeneDx’s top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the GeneDx class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-genedx-holdings-corp-class-action-lawsuit-wgs.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: GeneDx is a genomics company that provides genetic testing services. On April 16, 2025, GeneDx announced an agreement to acquire Fabric Genomics. Fabric Genomics is a firm focused on AI-driven genomic interpretation.

The GeneDx class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose significant problems in Fabric Genomic’s viability that would negatively impact GeneDx’s overall business and operations.

On May 4, 2026, GeneDx announced its 2026 first quarter results, allegedly revealing a drop in adjusted gross margin from 74% to 69%, reduced projected earnings from $540-$555 million to $475-$490 million, and a $31.3 million impairment loss directly attributable to Fabric Genomics. On this news, the price of GeneDx stock dropped over 49%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased GeneDx common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the GeneDx class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the GeneDx class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the GeneDx class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the GeneDx class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com