ACWA Congratulates Gibson on Appointment to Lead DWR

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACWA Interim Executive Director Marwan Khalifa issued the following statement in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointment of Thomas Gibson as the new Director of the California Department of Water Resources.

“ACWA congratulates Thomas Gibson on his appointment as California Department of Water Resources Director. ACWA staff are excited to work with Director Gibson, and we look forward to continuing our long-term collaboration with the Department of Water Resources on behalf of our member agencies.

“His years of experience at DWR, the California Natural Resources Agency and California Department of Fish and Wildlife make him an excellent selection for this vital leadership role in the California water space. This is especially true as the state faces multiple challenges in building water resiliency and identifying opportunities to establish a secure water future for California.”

Gibson succeeds DWR Director Karla Nemeth, who joins ACWA as its next Executive Director, effective Sept. 1.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose approximately 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications, heathere@acwa.com, 916-669-2387