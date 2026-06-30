Appnigma AI Closes Pre Seed Round Led by BetaBoom





YUBA CITY, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Appnigma AI , an artificial intelligence startup founded by two friends from Yuba City, California, has closed a pre-seed funding round led by BetaBoom , with participation from angel investors at Google and YouTube. The company has grown to nine employees and is relocating its headquarters to San Francisco as it scales its AI-powered platform for building enterprise software integrations.

From Yuba City to Silicon Valley

The story of Appnigma AI starts in the hallways of a Yuba City high school, where co-founders Sunny Chauhan and Amarjit “AJ” Singh first became friends. As teenagers, they were already building the skillsets and instincts that would lead them to build a technology company together.

While AJ earned a reputation as a tech wizard in high school, Sunny was spending his weekends at garage sales, buying items he would turn around and sell on eBay for a profit.

After high school, both enrolled at Sacramento State University. Sunny eventually dropped out to take a position at Salesforce, where he got a front-row seat to a problem that would define his career. Companies were spending upwards of $150,000 and waiting six to eight months just to build integrations on the Salesforce platform, hiring expensive consultants to navigate a slow, painful process that drained budgets and stalled product launches.

“I watched company after company go through the same thing,” said Sunny Chauhan, co-founder and CEO of Appnigma AI. “They would come in with a great idea for an integration or an app, and then spend half a year and six figures just trying to get it built. I knew there had to be a better way and I left Salesforce to go build it.” He called AJ to join him.

Appnigma AI Expands Integration Development

Appnigma AI is an infrastructure platform that uses artificial intelligence to fundamentally rethink how companies build and deploy Salesforce and Hubspot integrations. What traditionally costs $150,000 or more and takes six to eight months of consulting work, Appnigma’s platform can accomplish in under a week.

The company’s technology handles packaging, compliance, security review, and deployment — all areas that have historically required specialized Salesforce or Hubspot developers who are expensive and difficult to hire. Appnigma eliminates that dependency entirely, allowing companies to build enterprise-grade, native integrations through its AI-powered platform.

The startup has already deployed its solution to companies that have collectively raised more than $100 million in funding, validating demand in the enterprise market that the company estimates at $13 billion.

Growing from a Small Town

What started as a remote team working out of Yuba City has grown to nine employees distributed across the country. With this funding, the company is planting its flag in San Francisco, establishing a headquarters in the city that serves as the center of gravity for both the enterprise software industry and the AI revolution reshaping it.

“AJ and I have known each other since we were teenagers,” Chauhan said. “We went from a small town where nobody was talking about startups or venture capital to building an AI company that is changing how enterprises think about software integrations. Moving our headquarters to San Francisco is the next chapter, but Yuba City is where this all started and we carry that with us.”

About BetaBoom

Beta Boom is a pre-seed and seed venture capital fund that backs tenacious Originals solving complex problems for enterprises and the healthcare industry. Beta Boom provides capital and operational support to help founders scale from ideas to market.

About Appnigma AI

Appnigma AI is an artificial intelligence infrastructure platform that enables companies to build and deploy enterprise Salesforce and Hubspot native integrations in days instead of months. Founded by Sunny Chauhan and Amarjit “AJ” Singh, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, users can visit appnigma.ai.

Contact

Sunny Chauhan

Appnigma AI

sunny@appnigma.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfc79173-42b0-4561-b83a-0c86c6da3573