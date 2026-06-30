Minneapolis, MN, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hangar 1 Publishing, renowned for its immersive paranormal nonfiction, is at the forefront of a heated debate over the authenticity of the 1967 Patterson-Gimlin film, long considered evidence of Bigfoot's existence. The controversy was reignited by a recently released documentary from an independent filmmaker, which debuted at a major Austin film festival this spring. The filmmaker claims newly surfaced film reels prove the original footage was a "trial run" for a hoax.

The Lost Tribes of Bigfoot, By Maxim W. Furek

The Lost Tribes of Bigfoot, by Maxim W. Furek

Maxim W. Furek, a respected paranormal researcher and author of "The Lost Tribes of Bigfoot," has publicly refuted these allegations. Furek argues that despite numerous scientific and academic reviews, no definitive evidence has been presented to discredit the Patterson-Gimlin film. He points to the published work of a tenured university primatologist and a veteran Hollywood special-effects and creature-design specialist, both of whom have defended the film's authenticity.

Furek criticizes the documentary for failing to provide conclusive evidence, stating, "You can't have it both ways. The filmmaker needs to apply the same scrutiny to his own film as he demands of the original, and provide incontrovertible evidence that it is authentic." In Furek's view, the documentary raises more questions than it answers and lacks the scientific rigor required to substantiate its claims.

"The integrity of paranormal research is at stake," says Calvin Ncube, spokesperson for Hangar 1 Publishing. "We stand by our authors and their commitment to uncovering the truth, no matter how elusive it may be."

Furek has challenged the filmmaker to a public debate, emphasizing the need for transparency and scientific inquiry. He recently addressed the issue at the Forest County, Pennsylvania Bigfoot Festival, where he described the documentary's central claims as "a retreat from peer-reviewed studies" and the scientific method.

Furek will continue to advocate for the authenticity of the Patterson-Gimlin film at the upcoming Central Bigfoot Cryptid Expo at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Selinsgrove, PA, on August 15. His book, "The Lost Tribes of Bigfoot," offers a unique perspective on the film and is available through Hangar 1 Publishing and Amazon.

(L-R) Jason Kelnzie, administrator of the documentary series Searching for Sasquatch, and paranormal author Maxim W. Furek, the John Keel of the 21st Century, at the Central Pennsylvania Cryptid Expo in Selinsgrove.

About Hangar 1 Publishing.com

Hangar 1 Publishing specializes in immersive, paranormal nonfiction—ranging from Bigfoot and cryptids to unexplained phenomena. With cutting-edge multimedia integration, our enhanced books deliver an unparalleled reading experience. For press inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact us directly.

Press Inquiries

Calvin Ncube

calvin [at] hangar1publishing.com

https://hangar1publishing.com/

11610 Jay St NW, Minneapolis, MN, 55448

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=5-MkG8U-wJE